Winter weather travel advisories issued for southern Ontario for Thursday

A widespread swath of snow could complicate travel conditions across parts of southern Ontario on Thursday, with snowfall rates expected to be at their highest throughout the evening hours. While totals won't be anything overly excessive, it could be enough to slow commute times and impact those with holiday travel plans. Despite this coating of snow as we head into Christmas Eve on Friday, milder conditions with a rainy system up next looks to wipe away the white Christmas chances for the region on Saturday. More on the holiday weather, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Winter 2022 for an in-depth look at the Winter Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

THURSDAY: BRACE FOR IMPACT TO TRAVEL AS A SWATH OF SNOW PUSHES IN

A clipper system is set to bring a widespread swath of snow across southern Ontario, beginning late Thursday afternoon and continuing through the overnight hours.

Though snowfall totals will stay in the 2-5 cm range, it could still be enough to slick up commute or travel times, with the highest snowfall rates expected during the evening hours. A winter weather travel advisory has been issued, and covers major cities like Toronto and Hamilton.

ON1 (5)

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," says Environment and Climate Change Canada in the advisory. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: SNOW MELTS, CHANCES FOR A WHITE CHRISTMAS FADES

Unfortunately for those who were dreaming of a white Christmas, Thursday’s snow isn’t likely to stick around for very long.

Still one more system will approach the region Friday night through early Saturday, though with milder temperatures and mostly rain expected across the south. This will likely be enough to wipe away any of the snow that has fallen and make for a green Christmas on Saturday.

Story continues

ONRain (15)

Another messy system is possible Sunday night and into Monday, with the chance for a mix of snow, ice and rain. Confidence with this system and its impacts however, is low this far out.

Arctic air will remain bottled up across western Canada for the final week of December, so temperatures will mostly be on the mild side of seasonal across southern Ontario, with Arctic air finally attempt to press into the region during the first week of January.

Check back for the latest on Ontario’s holiday forecast.