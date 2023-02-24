Winter weather advisory warns of icy roads during rush hour Friday in Kansas City area

Freezing drizzle could spread across the Kansas City area Friday evening, creating a light glaze of ice on sidewalks, roads and bridges during rush hour, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Because of the threat of slick conditions, the weather service issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect until 11 p.m.

“Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible,” the weather service said in the advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”

Drivers were advised to slow down and use caution while traveling. People were also told to prepare for possible power outages.

The freezing drizzle could start around 4 p.m. and last through the mid- to late evening, the weather service said on social media.

“Know that if drizzle or rain is hitting your windshield there’s a good chance it’s making the roadways slick,” the weather service said.

