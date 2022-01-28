Winter watch: how China might keep a tight Olympic grip

Helen Davidson in Taipei
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Michael Heiman/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Michael Heiman/Getty Images

In the lead-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics there have been two major side-issues unrelated to sport: Covid, and human rights protests.

Chinese authorities have implemented an ambitious “closed loop” system to try and keep the Games free of a coronavirus outbreak, or at least keep any outbreaks away from the general population. When it comes to protests, authorities have also put in a great deal of effort to contain them. Below we look at what issues may present themselves during the Games, and how authorities could react.

Surveillance and censorship

“Athletes must be aware that the information they provide on their visa applications has been used to create files and open-source collection efforts on them,” wrote Nicholas Eftimiades, a US academic and former intelligence official, for the Diplomat. “That research effort identifies and places athletes into at least two categories: first, those who have espoused public views that the CCP deems threatening … and second, those that have made public statements in support of China.”

Mobile phone tracking, CCTV systems, and facial recognition technology would also be used, he said.

A mandatory app, called MY2022, requires all those attending to upload personal and health information, and report daily. It allows encryption protecting users’ voice audio and file transfers to be “trivially sidestepped”, according to Citizen Lab, doesn’t make clear who can access the information, and also contains a feature allowing users to report “politically sensitive” content.

Citizen Lab also discovered a series of online search terms earmarked for potential censorship, raising questions about promises made by the Chinese authorities of access to a less restricted internet for foreigners attending. The terms relate to topics including Xinjiang, Tibet, the Tiananmen Square massacre, insults against China and its leaders, but also included neutral references to Chinese government agencies and figures.

Athlete protests

Opinion among activists is split on whether athletes should use their platform during the Olympics to protest against the Chinese government’s human rights abuses. Some, such as the director of the Tibet Action Institute, Lhadon Tethong, have appealed to them as “perhaps the most privileged and protected group in the world in China” to use the historic moment and speak out.

Others, including former Olympians and human rights groups, have advised it might be safer to wait until they are on home soil, citing a warning from Chinese officials that behaviour which broke Chinese rules or laws would see “certain punishment”.

“I personally think it’s unlikely [an athlete would be punished] during the Olympics but then again they detained the two Michaels [Spavor and Kovrig], and other prominent foreigners,” said William Nee of Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD). “Every year they get incrementally more repressive and less concerned with international opinion.”

There was also the risk an act of protest sparked a nationalistic reaction from Chinese people, which would force the government to respond strongly, particularly if it targeted Xinjiang, Tibet or Hong Kong, Nee said.

Demonstrations

In 2008 Beijing authorities designated three “demonstration zones” where permitted protests would be allowed. In reality no permits were approved and at least one activist was reportedly arrested after applying. This time around authorities “don’t even want to pretend”, the US-based human rights activist and University of Chicago scholar Teng Biao said.

“A few days ago the Chinese Olympic officials said athletes can’t say something which is against Chinese law. That’s sheer intimidation of athletes. I think it’s not possible to have some kind of demonstration zone.”

The Chinese human rights lawyer Sui Muqing said anyone who might protest was likely to be monitored. “The probability of protests during the Olympics is not high because the Chinese authorities attach great importance to major events, [and implement] social stability maintenance and control measures.”

Before major sensitive events, such as the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, authorities in China often send dissidents and activists on enforced holidays to home villages for the duration, or in more extreme cases, detain them. Human rights activists say this is happening for the Olympics.

Several activists point to the recent detention of two prominent activists, the lawyer Xie Yang and writer Yang Maodong, and note that the human rights lawyer Tang Jitian has not been heard from since early December.

Authorities have also reportedly restricted WeChat accounts.

Boycotts

The Beijing Games have been the subject of a large boycott campaign calling for sponsors to dissociate themselves over China’s human rights abuses, particularly those against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. None have dropped out and the major sponsors are not responding to press queries, but there is a distinct lack of the big Olympic-themed promotions that normally appear this close to the opening ceremony.

Burton, a snow gear company which is not a sponsor but does operate in Xinjiang, granted an interview to the BBC but it did not go very well for them.

Many of the recent boycott campaigns have focused on the use of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, where there are widespread allegations of forced labour among other abuses. Last week the IOC said no forced labour was used in the making of Olympic uniforms, after concerns were raised by the US congressional committee on China.

Peng Shuai

Sporting stars are generally not so involved in politics and protests, but last year the case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai proved a large exception. Peng disappeared from public view for weeks after she posted an essay to Weibo describing an alleged sexual assault by a former senior official with whom she had previously had a secret relationship.

Athletes and activists have continued to publicly voice their concerns – most recently at the Australian Open – about Peng’s wellbeing. But inside China the topic of Peng remains completely censored.

Related: Keeping the Olympics Covid-free: life inside Beijing’s ‘closed loop’ bubble

There are big questions now on whether foreign athletes will raise her case while on Chinese soil, and if they do, who will see it? Nee said the censorship was still there, and we were unlikely to see an appearance by Peng “if they can get away with it”.

The International Olympic Committee has largely backed Beijing’s claim that Peng is under no control or duress, and has said its president, Thomas Bach, will meet with her during the Games.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL player Panetta suspended for remainder of season after making 'racial gesture'

    The ECHL has suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the season for a "racial gesture" directed toward South Carolina Stingrays defenceman Jordan Subban in a game on Saturday. The suspension amounts to 38 games. The league said in a statement that Panetta can apply for reinstatement after March 17 pending successful completion of an education program conducted in conjunction with the NHL Player Inclusion Committee. Panetta made the gesture toward Subban, w

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Colourful luge coach set for last Olympics with Canada: 'Everything comes to an end'

    Sam Edney remembers the first time he exchanged words with his future coach. It was the fall of 2006 and Wolfgang Staudinger was in talks to lead Canada's luge program with the country set to host the Olympics in a little over three years. Edney was in the zone, preparing for a run on the Cesana Pariol track that staged sliding events at the Winter Games in Turin, Italy, eight months earlier. "Wolf was at the start," he recalled. "And he said something like, 'Edney are you gonna pull a fast one

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says Spencer Martin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Arturs Silovs of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks has tested positive for the virus. Martin made his debut for Vancouver on Friday, backstopping the Canucks (18-18-4) to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top scoring team. Star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are already

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Coyotes in 'advanced talks' to make NCAA arena interim home

    The Arizona Coyotes may need to aggressively lean on NHL revenue sharing over the next few seasons with a move to a 5,000-seat arena.

  • Analysis: Andy Reid helped pave the way for young coaches

    Andy Reid was a young, offensive-minded coach who hadn’t even been a coordinator when Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hired him to lead a franchise out of despair 23 years ago. Now, Reid and three much younger, offensive gurus are the last coaches standing. The NFL’s Final Four teams each feature a head coach with a strong offensive pedigree who took different paths to reach this point. Reid just happens to be two decades older than all of them. The 63-year-old Reid leads the Kansas City

  • Zone Time: NHL stars need to step up and call out racism in hockey

    If hockey wants to truly reckon with racism within the game, it needs its biggest NHL stars to speak up and set the tone when there are incidents of racists behaviour on the ice. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sask. Roughrider Jay Dearborn preparing for Olympic debut in bobsleigh

    A serious injury at training camp and a season-ending pandemic might make even the most-seasoned CFL veteran throw their hands up in despair. But not Jay Dearborn. While he was sidelined from playing as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dearborn started training with Bobsleigh Canada, and eventually won a seat on Canada's national team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. When he returned to play for the Riders this year, Dearborn said his fellow teammates were surprised to he

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Star receiver Banks, the CFL's MOP in 2019, leaves Ticats after eight seasons

    HAMILTON — Saying he "will always bleed black and gold," star receiver Brandon Banks is leaving the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after eight seasons with the CFL club. Banks set several special-teams franchise records and racked up accolades over his time with the Ticats. He was named the CFL's outstanding player in 2019 and its top special-teams player in 2015. He was a league all-star four times (2014, '15, '18, '19), a divisional all-star six times and was part of four Grey Cup finalists. Neither Bank

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.