Winter Survival Appeal: Burberry donate £200,000 taking total to £2.2m

A £200,000 donation from the British luxury fashion house Burberry has lifted the funds raised for our Winter Survival Appeal to £2.2million, as two well-known television presenters got behind our campaign in partnership with Comic Relief.

Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO of Burberry, said: “Many UK households are struggling with the cost of living this winter with some unable to afford even the essentials.

"As part of our on-going commitment to supporting communities around us, we are proud to come together with the Evening Standard and Comic Relief to support the Winter Survival Appeal.

"Thanks to the fantastic organisations funded by the appeal, we will help to provide food, goods and vital support to thousands of vulnerable young people and families in London and across the UK."

Jonathan Akeroyd (WireImage)

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief said: “Millions of people across the country are bracing themselves for their toughest winter yet as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies around the coldest months of the year.

"Burberry’s huge generosity means we can ensure more vulnerable people have access to the vital support they desperately need – from food, to baby supplies and mental health support. Thank you for helping to make the world of difference to those going through the toughest times of their lives.”

Little Village is one of the projects benefitting from our appeal (ES Composite)

Alex Jones, the Welsh television presenter best known for co-presenting the BBC’s The One Show, said: “The cost of living crisis is far from over for many, and things will only worsen for the most vulnerable people and families over winter.

"Thanks to Comic Relief and the Evening Standard, this appeal gives us a chance to do something to help people in London and all over the UK. From mental health support, to creating safe spaces for those who are homeless, and getting more food to people who are struggling, donations will help charities on the frontline that are delivering the most crucial support for people in real crisis with nowhere else to turn”.

Ian from Markfield House takes delivery from The Felix Project. Both Markfield and the Felix Project are beneficiaries of our appeal (Matt Writtle)

Charlene White, who presents news programmes on ITV, said: “As a parent I just cannot imagine what it must be like to have to face the reality of a child going hungry this winter and the unbelievable pressures that puts a family under.

"Whether it is providing a warm meal, helping with warm clothes for babies and young children, or mental health support, this appeal from the Evening Standard and Comic Relief really does have the power to help those who are most in need.”

Other major donors to our Christmas Campaign so far include Julia and Hans Rausing with £500K, Sainsbury’s and Comic Relief, who have also each donated £500K, the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund with £250K, and a £250K expected pledge from gaming event organisers, Jingle Jam.

In a nutshell

We have partnered with Comic Relief to launch our Winter Survival Appeal Christmas Campaign, with Comic Relief pledging £500,000 to kick off our fund. The money we raise will help fund charities in London and across the country helping people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

How you can help

To make a donation, visit comicrelief.com/wintersurvival