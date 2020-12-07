‘Winter will be a struggle’: Britons share feelings on Covid tiers, vaccine and Christmas

Adam Forrest
·7 min read
&lt;p&gt;England moves into a new, toughened tiered system&lt;/p&gt; (PA)

England moves into a new, toughened tiered system

(PA)

Are there brighter prospects ahead – despite the long, dark days? The arrival of the newly-approved vaccine has offered Britain a welcome boost as the cold snap kicks in.

Yet many in England are frustrated at the fact toughened coronavirus restrictions look set to stay for the whole season. Northern Ireland is back in lockdown, Wales has brought in strict 6pm curfews, and almost half the population of Scotland is still living under the country’s strictest curbs since the pandemic’s peak.

Not everyone is happy about the prospect of a five-day Christmas break, either. In our ongoing Lockdown Diaries series, people from all walks of life and all corners of the country share their views and experiences of the latest changes.

&lt;p&gt;Monique Jackson&lt;/p&gt;Rob Pinney

Monique Jackson

Rob Pinney

Monique Jackson, 31, artist living in London

As a long Covid sufferer, the lockdown easing into tier 2 in London hasn’t changed my lifestyle in any practical way – I’ll continue to do the majority of my socialising and shopping for groceries online.

Long Covid has caused me extreme shortness of breath, which has been difficult to deal with. In the last month this has been slowly improving, which means I have been able to go on gentle walks. But I’m still careful not to over exert myself, because I’ve been warned that this may lead to another relapse in my condition.

I’m glad to see efforts by the government to distribute the vaccine are getting under way now, prioritising those at higher risk. However, I expect a lot of people like myself are still anticipating a tough winter.

&lt;p&gt;Joanne Whitehead&lt;/p&gt;Joanne Whitehead

Joanne Whitehead

Joanne Whitehead

Joanne Whitehead, 40, business consultant in Skipton, Yorkshire

We’re in tier 2 now, so it will be nice to pop for a glass of wine at pubs serving meals. We have a young puppy and can’t leave her long enough to have a “substantial” meal yet – except for maybe a Scotch egg.

It’s also great that shops have opened again. I hope they can make the money they need in the run up to Christmas, but winter will be a struggle if we have to have another lockdown in January. I really hope that the regions around me will drop to tier 2 so I can see family and friends again.

The fact we are the first country in the world to approve a vaccine is brilliant. But this is mostly thanks to our pharma industry, the universities, the volunteer and regulatory bodies who’ve been working so hard. The government using it as an example of only what we can do post-Brexit is plain lies again, since we’re still under EU law. I’m so tired of the lying and spin on everything.

&lt;p&gt;Shahab Uddin&lt;/p&gt;Shahab Uddin

Shahab Uddin

Shahab Uddin

Shahab Uddin, 48, owner of Streetly Balti restaurant in Birmingham

The lockdown and tier 3 are the same thing for us – we can still only serve takeaways. We still need to serve three to four takeaways to make up the income lost from one restaurant table. It’s been tough. I’ve had to reduce overheads or we just wouldn’t have survived as a business.

It feels like the hospitality industry has blamed for the helping spread the virus, but restaurants are probably the most hygenic of places out there. The furlough scheme is in place until March, but I can’t see anything else coming along to really benefit us until this virus is completely under control and we can open as normal.

With Birmingham being stuck in tier 3, there is still a lot of disappointment around in the city. Everyone is just fed up, really. Hopefully the vaccine will help to quickly clear this virus up and we can go back to normality.

&lt;p&gt;Matthew McIlveen&lt;/p&gt;Matthew McIlveen

Matthew McIlveen

Matthew McIlveen

Matthew McIlveen, 30, owner of hair salon in County Antrim

The most recent lockdown imposed here in Northern Ireland, which is in place until 11 December, was hard to comprehend. The logic in giving businesses only seven days to open up and trade again seems so flawed.

Personally, I took issue with being put under so much pressure to serve six weeks of trade in seven days rather than remaining closed. But I can appreciate how lucky I was in being granted my funding so early in the process compared to some other businesses. The vaccine is good news. What I’m seeing online is pretty big scepticism towards the vaccine, but I’ll happily be in the queue for it. At least then I’ll have a 95 per cent chance of not being sick.

&lt;p&gt;Simon Kidwell&lt;/p&gt;Simon Kidwell

Simon Kidwell

Simon Kidwell

Simon Kidwell, 50, primary school headteacher in Cheshire

We’ve seen infections decrease in Cheshire over the past two weeks, like many parts of the northwest. The new tier 2 arrangements mean pupils here can access out-of-school activities such as football, swimming, and tennis, and small groups can meet up outside. I’m hopeful our area will be able move into tier 1 in January.

I am hopeful that news about the vaccine will mean that schools can really start returning to normal in 2021. Since reopening in September, it’s been evident that schools do contribute to increasing the R rate and that children and staff can spread infections. The disruption to many schools, pupils, and families has been significant. So I would urge the government to prioritise vaccinations for school staff alongside a programme of mass testing for pupils.

&lt;p&gt;Steve Clarke&lt;/p&gt;Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke, 61, carer and housing campaigner in Wales

The virulence of the virus means that, despite the firebreak lockdown in Wales, we are still having to introduce further restrictions – such as closing pubs and restaurants from 6pm. My fear is the support for hospitality is not enough to avoid further job losses among small businesses.

It is good news to have vaccines approved, but it’s not the silver bullet, because it will be a long time before there are sufficient doses available to go around. Going forward, I would like to see everyone entering a hospital have the vaccine, to help quell outbreaks and worsen their health conditions. This would do more to safeguard our NHS.

Like many, I know people suffering long Covid, including seizers, chronic fatigue and other symptoms. We need to ensure people receive appropriate and timely benefits to help them recover. There’s a long haul ahead, this is not back to business as usual.

&lt;p&gt;Dawn Anderson&lt;/p&gt;Dawn Anderson

Dawn Anderson

Dawn Anderson

Dawn Anderson, 56, community health worker in Edinburgh

It has been a real mix of emotions over the last couple of weeks with news of the five-day relaxations at Christmas, and then the first vaccine being approved. I don’t agree with the unrestricted travel for the five days. It will be wonderful if it doesn’t mean an increase in positive cases in January of next year, but logic tells us that it will.

The restrictions in Scotland are working to slow and steady the numbers, but we all know the numbers are still too high in most places to be able to relax. All the additional work in in Scotland to reduce transmission just makes the relaxations even more inconsistent. I can’t even start to appreciate how NHS and other frontline health workers must be feeling.

The £500 bonus for NHS and care workers in Scotland was a welcome gesture, and hopefully the start of recognising some of the many public sector roles that became key, frontline workers throughout the pandemic. Carers in particular are low paid, overworked and often undervalued.

&lt;p&gt;Risha Lancaster&lt;/p&gt;Risha Lancaster

Risha Lancaster

Risha Lancaster

Risha Lancaster, 51, co-founder of homelessness charity Coffee4Craig in Manchester

I’m pleased about the vaccine and I hope it can bring back some sort of normality next year. But I’m not sure when that will be. Everyone seems to be saying spring – but who knows? At the moment we can only welcome in six guests at a time at our drop-in centre. So for us, normality would mean being able to help more people at one time.

Manchester is in tier 3, so not much has changed since we came out of lockdown. I’m still worried about the consequences of all the economic pain this year. We’re preparing for homelessness to get worse in 2021. You prepare for the worst, and hope for the best I suppose.

There is a GP surgery in the Ancoats area that has been great at getting the flu jab to rough sleepers. I’m hoping they can do that with the Covid vaccine next year – I hope homeless people don’t get forgotten in the process.

Latest Stories

  • Jets stay winless by giving up TD pass with 5 seconds left in most elite tank move ever

    The 2020 New York Jets have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

  • Browns storm Titans with first-half blitz, hang on to clinch first winning season since 2007

    The Browns were up 38-7 at halftime, and they held on for their ninth win of the season.

  • Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul

    Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into the ring ... to take on Logan Paul.

  • Eagles finally bench Carson Wentz in the middle of another bad game, turn to Jalen Hurts

    The Eagles needed to find out what rookie Jalen Hurts could do.

  • Mitchell Trubisky fumble sparks Lions upset of Bears to kick off post-Matt Patricia era

    The Darrell Bevell era is off to a roaring start.

  • Reportedly seeking trade, James Harden misses first Rockets team practice

    The All-Star shared photos on Instagram of him at a rapper's birthday party over the weekend.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: New Orleans clinches playoff berth as Taysom Hill plays well, what's next for Saints?

    The Saints are 3-0 since Taysom Hill took over for Drew Brees.

  • 2020-21 Fantasy Basketball Draft Tiers: Point Guards

    Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • Report: Lamar Jackson to come off reserve/COVID-19 list, start for Ravens on Tuesday

    To the relief of Ravens fans everywhere, Lamar Jackson will reportedly be able to start on Tuesday after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • How Ravi Kahlon's Olympic experience is helping him in role as B.C. cabinet minister

    Many politicians have photographs in their offices. Often, they are pictures of them receiving awards, greeting dignitaries or posing with celebrities. On Ravi Kahlon's wall hangs a framed newspaper photo of what he calls the "sad silver."  Taken during the men's field hockey final at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic, it shows a shot bouncing off Kahlon's stick into the Canadian net. The 1-0 loss to Argentina cost Canada the chance to compete at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "I always said I didn't want that feeling again," said Kahlon, the B.C. cabinet minister recently appointed to the job of leading the province's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. "It's my reminder that you've got to grind, that you've got to work hard. You can't take things for granted." Kahlon played for the Canadian field hockey team that finished 10th at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Failing to qualify for the 2004 Olympics put his career at a crossroads. He stuck with the sport and was part of the team that won gold at the 2007 Pan Am Games to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "Honestly, that image was the fuel that helped me get to the next Olympics," said the six-foot-three Kahlon, who earned 240 caps for Canada. "I could have very easily packed it in. That picture personified for me the reason and the motivation of why I wanted to do it." Kahlon has been named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in Premier John Horgan's NDP government. The province is predicting a deficit of $12.8 billion this fiscal year, mostly due to COVID-19. The 41-year-old said the challenges he faced as an athlete will benefit him in his new role. "What you learn in sport, and what is a direct correlation to the work I do now, is you become process focused and not outcome focused," Kahlon said. "It's easy to think I want to go the Olympics and win a gold medal. It's much harder to think about the things you need to do to get there. "I find myself conditioned, more than my peers who haven't played organized sport, to think that way. I always think, what do I need to do today to get there? What do I need to do tomorrow? Have I done enough?" Michael Mahood, a former national team goalkeeper, remembers Kahlon as someone with a "big, happy personality" who was always ready to stand up for a teammate, whether it was a veteran or a new player. "He was a very cerebral player," Mahood said. "He's a curious soul, always has been. Loves to talk to others, listens to people, ask questions. He's got this ability to get people to talk and be open with him because he just kind of makes you really comfortable. He just connects with people." Born and raised in Victoria, Kahlon dreamed of being a soccer player and competing at a World Cup. "I realized after some years that maybe I'm not as good as I think I am," he said. Field hockey runs in Kahlon's family. His grandfather played for the Navy team in India and his father was on track to join India's national team before immigrating to Canada. With no boy's teams to play on, Kahlon's first organized field hockey experience was with a girl's squad. "They beat me up so bad," he joked. "I always say, I learned my toughness from that year." Kahlon started his national team career as a defender but eventually moved to forward. "There's not many guys that can go from the back to the front," Mahood said. "He always kind of had the ability to see the situation from all vantage points and make the play accordingly." Rising above discrimination Growing up, Kahlon also tasted discrimination. His father was denied work at a mill because he wore a turban. "We heard the word Paki, you didn't realize it was racist because you heard it so much," he said. "You look back and you're like 'man, that was bad' but at the time you didn't know any different." At the Beijing Olympics, Kahlon purchased red fabric so the Sikh members of the field hockey team could wear turbans to the opening ceremony. Mahood said the team fully supported the idea but some members of the Canadian Olympic Committee were not happy. "It was the strangest thing ever," Mahood said. "It was totally mind-boggling crazy . . . that it was at all an issue." After retiring from field hockey following the 2008 Games Kahlon spent seven years in banking, and then six as director of stakeholder relations for the New Democrat caucus. He was first-elected in the riding of Delta North in 2017. Kahlon knows there will be challenges in reviving the economy but believes it will be possible through teamwork. "I have lots of confidence in our collective effort to help us get through this," he said. "During COVID, you actually see how strong we are as a people, as communities [and] as a province. "It's going to be hard. I'm not naive to think we're going to flip a switch and everything is going to be back to normal. I do feel like we're going to get there."

  • Week 13 Recap: Are the Giants poised to make an end-of-season run?

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down all of the Week 13 NFL games, starting off with the New York Giants impressive road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Mad Bets: Vegas' hot streak over the public continues

    Matt Gothard is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Eagles vs. Packers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Patriots vs. Chargers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Seahawks

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Seahawks from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Rams @ Cardinals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Rams vs. Cardinals from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Jaguars @ Vikings

    Dalton Del Don recaps Jaguars vs. Vikings from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bengals @ Dolphins

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bengals vs. Dolphins from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Titans

    Dalton Del Don recaps Browns vs. Titans from Week 13.