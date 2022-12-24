Winter storm's icy blast hits 200 million in US

Jude Sheerin & Max Matza - BBC News, Washington and Seattle
·4 min read

Some 200 million Americans are feeling the icy grip of a massive winter storm that has been linked to at least 12 deaths ahead of the holiday weekend.

More than 1.5 million people lost power and thousands of flights were cancelled on Friday.

In South Dakota, some snowed-in Native Americans reportedly burned clothes for warmth after running out of fuel.

In Canada, Ontario and Quebec were bearing the brunt of the storm, with power cuts for hundreds of thousands.

Much of the rest of the country, from British Columbia to Newfoundland, is under extreme cold and winter storm warnings.

A bomb cyclone, when atmospheric pressure plummets, brought blizzard-like conditions to the Great Lakes on the US-Canada border.

The vast storm spans 2,000 miles (3,200km) from Texas to Maine, and the National Weather Service (NWS) said its Friday map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever".

Temperatures in Elk Park, Montana, dropped to -50F (-45C), while the town of Hell, Michigan, has frozen over.

The community is covered in several inches of snow and it was 1F (-17C) there on Friday night.

Emily, a bartender at Smitty's Hell Saloon, told the BBC: "It's pretty cold here, but we're having a hell of a time."

Heavy snowfall was forecast in areas of Pennsylvania and Michigan. Buffalo, New York, was expecting at least 35in (89cm).

Coastal flooding has been seen in New England, New York and New Jersey.

Cows walk in the snow following a blizzard in Sturgis, South Dakota
Cows walk in the snow following a blizzard in Sturgis, South Dakota

In the Pacific Northwest, some residents have been seen ice-skating on frozen streets in Seattle and Portland.

Even the usually milder southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia were experiencing hard-freeze warnings.

A number of the storm-related fatalities have involved road traffic accidents, including a 50-car pile-up in Ohio that left at least one person dead.

Travel problems across the country were being exacerbated by a shortage of snow plough operators, with low pay blamed.

More than 8,000 flights were cancelled on Friday, reported tracking site FlightAware, wreaking yet more travel chaos as travellers battle to make it home for Christmas.

By Friday evening 1.2 million customers had no electricity across the US, according to PowerOutage.us.

Utilities throughout the Tennessee Valley were implementing rolling blackouts to save power.

The National Weather Service says more than 100 daily cold temperature records could be tied or broken over the next few days. Decades-old records have already been matched:

  • Denver, Colorado, dropped to -24F on Thursday, its lowest point since the 1990s. Craig McBrierty, 34, who is originally from Scotland, but now lives in Denver, told the BBC it is "colder than I have ever experienced"

  • Wichita, Kansas, recorded its coldest wind chill (-32F) since 2000

  • Nashville, Tennessee, saw its temperatures plunge to below zero for the first time in 26 years

  • Casper, Wyoming, set a new record low on Tuesday of -42F

New York, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency, while Wisconsin declared an "energy emergency".

In South Dakota, some Native American tribe members have run out of fuel and food and are trapped by massive snow drifts.

"We're fighting a losing battle," Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out told the BBC. He said it was unclear how many of the tribe's 46,000 members were trapped across the 4,200 sq mile region.

Machinery is failing as diesel fuel turns to gel in the freezing cold. Some rescuers are using horses and sleds, or walking.

Anna Halverson, who represents the Pass Creek District on the Pine Ridge Reservation, told the Darsha Dodge Rapid City Journal: "We're in a really extreme emergency down here."

"We have drifts as high as some houses that stretch 60, 70 yards at a time."

She said one family had run out of infant formula, food and fuel and spent four days trapped inside before walking eight miles to get help because their baby was starving.

"I've seen across the reservation some members were burning clothes in their wood stove because they couldn't get access to wood," Ms Halverson said.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from a nearby national forest to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

BBC Graphic showing how a bomb cyclone can develop
BBC Graphic showing how a bomb cyclone can develop
Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by the severe weather in the US and Canada? Please email us: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Latest Stories

  • Big queues at Vancouver International Airport as travel woes stretch on

    Travellers across the country are scrambling to escape a cascade of disruptions triggered by heavy snow that paralyzed Vancouver's airport this week, as fresh winter storms bear down on southern B.C. and Ontario.

  • Live winter storm updates: Dozens of vehicles involved in fatal Ohio crash; New York hit with 'everything'; freezing cold in most of USA

    Arctic air from a winter storm system engulfed much of the East Coast on Friday. Updates on bomb cyclone, outages, flight delays, crashes.

  • The latest developments on the major winter storm moving across much of Canada

    A major winter storm is hitting Ontario and Quebec, causing flight cancellations, power outages and road closures. Bad weather is also expected in many other parts of the country. Here are the latest developments (all times Eastern): --- 9:15 p.m. Hydro One says it has restored power to more than 110,000 customers across Ontario. But the company warns that more outages are expected as the winter storm continues into Saturday. It says about 70,000 of its customers in the province are still experi

  • How ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Recreated Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl Performance

    Recreating one of Whitney Houston’s most iconic performances for the biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” was an exercise in “contemporary archaeology.” On January 27, 1991, Houston took the stage in Tampa Stadium to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV. That performance is one of the film’s key moments, with director […]

  • Winter storm strands Canadian family in RV in Texas

    Canadian Annick Ruedi wanted to spend Christmas on a Texas beach. Now its too cold to go outside.

  • Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

    BOSTON (AP) — The son of a renowned American painter was convicted Friday of four counts of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Vincent Gillespie, 61, of Athol, Massachusetts, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for March 17. Investigators said Gill

  • New Movies in Theaters Now: What’s Playing

    Here's what's out at your local multiplex

  • Ontario winter storm: Airport frustration as blizzard brings power outages, school closures

    Thousands of people are without power and numerous crashes have been reported in parts of southern Ontario as the province is hit by a large winter storm. Meanwhile, we look at how the situation is unfolding at Pearson International Airport in Toronto - time to cancel those travel plans? And when can we expect the snow to let up?

  • Storm Brings Whiteout Conditions to Buffalo

    An Arctic cold front brought snow, gusty winds and “a rapid drop in temperatures” to parts of New York on Friday, December 23, according to the National Weather Service.Stormy conditions brought visibility to zero at the Buffalo Airport, the NWS said.The New York State Thruway Authority said this footage was taken outside its Cheektowaga office on Friday afternoon. Parts of the thruway were shutdown and the department urged drivers to stay off the roads.The storm was expected to bring lake-effect snow, blowing snow, and wind chills of -25 F, the NWS warned. Credit: NYS Thruway Authority via Storyful

  • OPP suspends officer, orders new investigation after man allegedly left on remote northern highway in 2019

    The former Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment commander in a remote northern township has been suspended pending a new investigation into allegations of misconduct, including that the officer had left an Ojibway First Nation man at the side of a highway in 2019, CBC News has confirmed. Sgt. Tammy Bradley faces at least two other serious complaints by staff and members of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (KZA, also known as Gull Bay). Wilfred King, chief of the First Nation, recently called f

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a