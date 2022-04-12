Winter warnings expand as dangerous blizzard, 50+ cm of snow closes in

Winter warnings expand as dangerous blizzard, 50+ cm of snow closes in
Winter warnings expand as dangerous blizzard, 50+ cm of snow closes in

Winter storm warnings have expanded across the eastern Prairies and northern Ontario, as the impacts from a major spring storm will begin to move in later Tuesday night. This long duration snowfall event will last well into Friday, potentially going down in the history books as one of the worst blizzards in decades. People are being urged to prepare now for widespread and significant disruptions to travel, power and schools, and are encouraged to stock up on needed supplies and medications before the storm closes in. By the time it ends, some spots may see as much as 75 cm of snow, with dangerous and near-impossible travel likely. More on the timing and what you can expect over the coming days, below.

Thanks to a trough, temperatures plunging well below normal will set the stage for a major snowstorm for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan, southern Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario during the latter half of this week.

Tuesday will see single-digit values in Manitoba, temperatures you wouldn't expect right before a significant snow event.

A Colorado low will rapidly intensify as it tracks into the U.S. Midwest and eventually pulls into Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. This will be a disruptive system south of the border, with the threat for blizzard conditions across the northern Plains and several days of severe thunderstorms for the southern half of the Plains and the Deep South states.

The snow will start early Tuesday evening near the international border then push northward throughout the overnight. By Wednesday morning, heavy snow will be falling in much of southeastern Saskatchewan, southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario as the storm continues to push northward. Snowfall rates will continue to pick up, with a few centimetres per hour possible at times.

"As the heavier snowfall band lifts north through the day Wednesday, snowfall rates may temporarily ease later in the day for southern regions, but thenowfall rates will increase once again Thursday and will be widespread across southern sections," warns Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Intense northerly winds will develop and persist into Friday morning as well, as the low slowly pivots through Minnesota on its way into northwestern Ontario.

This is shaping up to be a high-impact, historic storm with steep snowfall totals and gusty winds that could lead to periods of whiteout conditions for many areas. Winter storm watches were upgraded to winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings first thing Tuesday.

The potential for reduced visibility and whiteout conditions would significantly disrupt travel along a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway on the Canadian side of the border as the day progresses Wednesday. Widespread highway closures are a near-certainty. By Wednesday evening, even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue. More of the same is expected on Thursday.

"Do not plan to travel - this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades," says Environment and Climate Change Canada in the winter storm warning. "Stock up on needed supplies and medications now."

Power outages are likely and rural areas in particular should be prepared for extended outages. As well, school cancellations are also a near-certainty.

Widespread totals of 20-40 cm are possible, with a few spots possibly picking up as much as 50-75 cm of snow. However, it may be difficult to measure the exact snowfall amounts because of blowing and drifting snow. The broad scope and slow movement of this storm means that this will be a prolonged snow event, with snow lasting for up to 48 hours in some areas.

The heavy snow accompanied by northerly winds gusting 70-90 km/h, will give near zero visibility at times.

By Friday snowfall will be easing, but winds will still remain powerful with gusts of 50-70+ km/h -- and a reminder, you don't need to have snow falling to create blizzard conditions. Winds will begin to ease Friday evening.

On Saturday, there will still be some blustery winds at times, and by Sunday conditions will finally be much calmer.

"It looks like a favourable temperature trend beyond this system to help the flooding concerns, with daytime highs forecast to remain below freezing until at least mid next week," Sonnenburg adds.

RED RIVER FLOODING OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN AS MAJOR STORM HEADS TOWARD MANITOBA

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.

