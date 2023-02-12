Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C.

It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

The weather agency says a developing storm is expected to impact eastern Newfoundland on Valentine's Day, although there remains uncertainty in the forecast at this time.

It says parts of the province including Avalon, Bonavista, and Burin Peninsulas, Clarenville and vicinity, and Terra Nova could see up to 20 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday and going into Wednesday.

It says parts of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, including Halifax Metro, could see up to 15 centimetres of snow or more starting Monday and going into Tuesday with wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

    Luxury brand Audi recently partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery recycling startup, to collect rechargeable batteries found in everyday consumer devices -- phones, hearing aides, electric toothbrushes and video game controllers. At least 10 Audi dealerships in the U.S. have so far opted into the burgeoning program, with more expected to join in the coming months. Devices dropped off at dealerships are shipped to Redwood's Nevada facilities for the sorting, recycling and remanufacturing of cobalt and lithium -- two minerals required for EV battery production.