Winter storm warning issued for Vancouver Island with 20 cm of snow in the forecast

Some snow has already fallen on the coast of Nanaimo as Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most of Vancouver Island and encouraged people to postpone non-essential travel. (Claire Palmer/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for west, inland and east Vancouver Island Monday, saying all three regions can expect heavy snowfall and blowing snow in the late evening through Tuesday.

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow are expected in the east, while the inland and western regions could see 20 centimetres and possibly more in southern sections and localized areas, according to the warnings.

The forecaster says the weather will create dangerous travel conditions due to both snow and a lack of visibility and recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," reads the weather alert.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Snow chain enforcement in effect

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says commercial vehicle safety and enforcement (CVSE) staff are setting up two checkpoints to ensure all commercial vehicles driving Highway 1 over the Malahat are outfitted with snow chains.

The CVSE will be checking tires on vehicles heading northbound on Highway 1 at West Shore Parkway, with southbound vehicles being inspected at Bamberton Interchange.

Environment Canada says the snow on Vancouver Island should taper off around noon on Tuesday as extreme cold and winter weather continues to cover most of the province.