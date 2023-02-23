Winter storm updates: Power outages and travel disruption continues across US

Luis Lara clears snow off of sidewalks Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in downtown Minneapolis

A massive winter storm that has brought blizzards and subfreezing temperatures to much of the US continues to cause disruption.

The number of customers without electricity has grown to over 800,000 across five states on day two of the storm - 680,000 in Michigan alone.

More than 700 US flights have been cancelled so far on Thursday, according to FlightAware data.

Meanwhile, other parts of the US brace for record high temperatures.

Temperatures in Washington DC are expected to reach 80F (26C) on Thursday, a February-high not seen since 1874.

On Wednesday, McAllen, Texas, recorded a sweltering 95F. And in Lexington, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee, high temperatures shattered records stretching back more than a century.

Other parts of the US, however, are battling extreme winter weather.

In the northern states, blizzards have forced schools, businesses and even state legislatures to close. Minnesota's governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard to assist with motorists stranded on the wintry roads.

The storm led to the death of a volunteer fire fighter in Michigan, the New York Times reported. The cause of death was not mentioned but local news outlets said that it was because of a downed powerline.

In southern California, known to be warm and sunny year-round, a winter storm warning was issued for millions who were told to brace for unusually cold temperatures, blistery winds and snow.

High winds were also an issue in parts of the US, uprooting a massive redwood tree which then "speared" into the living room of a home in California's Bay Area, local media reported. Fire officials there said a one-year-old baby was in critical condition.

The Bay Area fire department said they had been flooded with calls of downed trees, trees blocking homes, and power lines clogging roads caused by the wind.

In Canada, ice pellets and freezing rain were forecast overnight after parts of southern Ontario were blanketed in snow during the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

Story continues

Check your weather and flights

FlightAware Enter your airport to find cancelled flights

National Weather Service Use your zip code to find watches and alerts across the US

Government of Canada Weather Local forecasts and alerts from the Canadian weather service

BBC Weather Find out the weather forecast for your area, with an hourly breakdown and 14-day lookahead

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by the winter storm? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.