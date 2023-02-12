Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

For the snow lovers in southern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, a developing storm will be the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

There is currently considerable uncertainty in the forecast guidance due to difficulties in pinpointing the ultimate track of the storm. What we do know is that parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will see significant snowfall by Tuesday morning and travel disruptions are expected.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued special weather statements across Nova Scotia and parts of Newfoundland that warn of snow and strong winds on Monday and Tuesday. Winter storm watches have also been issued in eastern Newfoundland.

The snowfall will begin on Monday evening in Nova Scotia and then track into Newfoundland on Tuesday morning.

In Nova Scotia, there is a considerable amount of uncertainty in total snowfall accumulation. There is the potential for snowfall amounts to be higher than currently expected and for the Tuesday morning commute to be affected by winter road conditions.

As much as 15-25 cm of snowfall is possible for downtown Halifax and eastern Nova Scotia. The current snowfall totals are preliminary and subject to change depending on the ultimate track of the storm.

Newfoundland will recieve the most significant snowfall associated with this system, with local amounts exceeding 40 cm by Wednesday morning. St. John's, N.L., may locally see more than 30 cm of snow on Tuesday.

As the low pressure system deepens and passes Sable Island, gusty winds will increase along the coastal sections. Gusts will range from 70-90 km/h throughout the storm. The fresh snowfall will result in poor visibility from blowing snow, so motorists will need to brace for slow or delayed travel.

In Newfoundland, most locations are looking at only snow, but portions of the Avalon Peninsula are facing a wintry mix later on Tuesday, limiting snowfall amounts farther south. Conditions will improve on Wednesday.

The public is advised to stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecasts for Atlantic Canada.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images/gremlin - Creative #: 629628262.