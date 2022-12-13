Winter storm, snowfall warnings in place for northern, eastern N.B.

Snow will become heavy by Tuesday evening in northeastern regions of the province and will mix with rain overnight. (Bobby Hristova/CBC - image credit)

Northern, eastern and some central areas of New Brunswick will see strong winds and snowfalls of up to 25 cm in some regions from Tuesday afternoon and continuing Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, Environment Canada winter storm warnings were put in place for Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst, Chaleur, Campbellton, Restigouche County and Miramichi.

The warning says "hazardous winter conditions are expected," with these areas expecting 15-25 cm of snow and winds up to 90-100 km/h.

Snow will become heavy by Tuesday evening and will mix with rain overnight, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings are in place for central and eastern regions of the province including Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Mount Carleton, Renous Highway, Stanley, Doaktown, Blackville, Moncton and southeast New Brunswick.

The warnings say 15-20 cm of snow is expected, beginning Tuesday evening until Wednesday at noon.

Special weather statements for Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst, Chaleur, Campbellton, Restigouche County, Miramichi, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Moncton and southeast New Brunswick also call for "higher than normal water levels" Tuesday evening.

For areas with winter storm warnings in place, Environment Canada advises people to postpone non-essential travel. It says "visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Other areas of the province may see periods of snow overnight, according to Environment Canada, including Fredericton, with 5 cm expected and Saint John with 2 cm.