Winter storm, snowfall warnings in effect for southern Alberta

About 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is likely to accumulate near the Cypress Hills Sunday. (Environment and Climate Change Canada - image credit)

A winter storm and snowfall warnings have been issued in parts of southern Alberta Sunday.

As of about 10:30 a.m., heavy snow and blowing snow continue over the Cypress Hills Provincial Park-Foremost region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

About 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is likely to accumulate near the Cypress Hills. Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour are also expected. Heavy and blowing snow in the region will likely reduce visibility "to near zero at times," Environment Canada warns.

Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday evening.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada said on its website.

"Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."

As of about 10 a.m. Sunday, snowfall warnings are still in effect in the regions of Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan, Lethbridge-Taber-Milk River and Okotoks-High River-Claresholm. Snow is expected to accumulate to almost 10 centimetres.

Visibility and travel conditions will also be decreased in these regions. Snow is expected to end by the evening, according to Environment Canada.

Albertans can monitor updates to these weather alerts on the Environment Canada website and report severe weather to the email ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using #ABStorm.