23 million Americans under winter storm warnings as blizzards barrel across Midwest, West

Marina Pitofsky and Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
A major winter storm that has stretched 2,600 miles from coast to coast continued to hit states from the West to the East Coast on Wednesday, moving into parts of Pennsylvania, New York and New England.

Residents in western states and the Plains have faced severe winter weather for several days already this week and may see blizzard conditions and significant snowfall.

And as the massive winter storm barrels across the country, dangerous conditions are landing further east, with an ice storm slicing across several midwestern states and snow and sleet reaching the Northeast.

Nearly 23 million Americans were under a winter storm warning as of Wednesday morning, and an additional 42.4 million people were in a winter weather advisory.

Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s winter weather.

Blizzard conditions scattered across West, Midwest; Minnesota could break snow records

A blizzard warning is in effect in part of Wyoming until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Snow accumulations could reach up to a foot, and winds could gust up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

The weather service warned that travel will be impossible in some areas, and frigid wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A blizzard warning is also in effect in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota on Wednesday, with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Wind chills could drop as low as 45 degrees below zero, carrying the risk of causing frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Minnesota may see "record-smashing" snow totals approaching 2 feet as blizzard and whiteout conditions make travel nearly impossible and threaten scattered power outages. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a "peacetime emergency" Tuesday.

The National Weather Service Twin Cities called the winter storm “historic,” saying that by the time snowfall ends Thursday evening, some areas could see close to two feet of snow.

US weather watches and warnings

Snowfall continues in the West

Major winter weather isn’t done with the West yet this week.

In parts of Nebraska and Wyoming, a winter storm warning remains in effect until early Thursday morning, with snow of up to 15 inches expected. Wind chills are set to reach as low as 40 degrees below zero.

And in parts of Colorado, a wind chill advisory is in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday. Heavy snow snow is expected alongside wind gusts that could reach up to 45 mph.

In parts of Utah, snow of up to a foot is expected, alongside winds gusts of 60 mph.

The snow is expected to taper off in the region on Wednesday and head South.

Ice storm warning cuts across Midwest

An ice storm warning was in effect in several states in the Midwest on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service warning of “significant icing expected,” along with power outages, tree damage and treacherous travel. The states impacted include:

  • Iowa

  • Wisconsin

  • Michigan

Lansing, Michigan could be in the “bullseye” of significant icy conditions, some forecasters warned, the Lansing State Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

Northern Wisconsin and Michigan may also see snowfall totals over a foot.

Winter weather reaches Pennsylvania, New York and New England

Snow will hit the interior Northeast and New England late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Pennsylvania are under a winter weather advisory beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and continuing until the afternoon.

And a winter weather advisory was in effect from 4 p.m. on Wednesday until Thursday afternoon in parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York. Area residents could see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with snow and sleet expected to reach up to four inches. Ice accumulations could reach to about one tenth of an inch.

Winter weather shuts down highways: I-80 in Wyoming, I-40 and US-180 in Arizona closed

Several key highways were expected to close across the country amid blizzard conditions, AccuWeather forecast.

Wyoming shut down huge portions of I-80 on Wednesday "due to winter conditions," including drifting snow, strong winds and black ice. The state is expected to see high winds with wind chill as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit and snowfall of up to a foot in some areas.

Parts of multiple Arizona highways, including I-40, State Road 87 and US-180, also shuttered Wednesday amid a "record winter storm."

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wednesday weather forecast: Winter storm warnings, blizzard, ice in US

