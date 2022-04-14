Winter storm warning ends in southern Manitoba, but more snow expected

·1 min read

Environment Canada has ended a winter storm warning for southern Manitoba where a weather system roared through with high winds and plenty of snow.

The province says preliminary data indicates 15 centimetres to 35 centimetres of snow fell in the south and the Interlake and Parklands regions, while some other areas received between 40 and 50 centimetres.

Another five to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in southern and central Manitoba by Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Manitoba is stopping the use of two flood control structures as water levels recede.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre in Winnipeg says the Portage Diversion is no longer being used and the operation of the Red River Floodway is expected to end Friday.

Earlier blizzard warnings for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan were lifted late Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war: Satellite images show Russian forces gathering for new offensive in eastern Ukraine

    Russian troops continue to redeploy and move into eastern Ukraine, likely in preparation for a renewed offensive in the Donbas region, satellite pictures suggest. Dozens of armoured vehicles as well as troops can be seen in fields and farms near the Russian towns of Dubrovka, Biriuch and Leonovka - around five miles inside Russia. Meanwhile, across the border in eastern Ukraine, several convoys of military equipment were seen traveling along the T2104 highway near the village of Vilkhuvatka.

  • Looming Prairie blizzard prompts school closures, cancelled flights, NHL game

    WINNIPEG — School, flights and even an NHL hockey game have been cancelled in part of the Prairies as people prepare for a storm that Environment Canada says could be the "worst blizzard in decades." The weather agency says 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in southeastern Saskatchewan and most of southern Manitoba by Friday, with accompanying winds of up to 70 km/h. RCMP say it will close all major highways in southern Manitoba around midnight or when it begins to snow and warns

  • Fraser Institute News Release: Inflation in Canada—the causes, consequences and beneficiaries

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Canada this week raised its interest rate to combat inflation, which has reached levels not seen in decades, and yet the causes, consequences—and crucially, the beneficiaries—of inflation remain largely unknown to many Canadians, argues a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank. “It’s hard to overstate the economic effects of today’s higher inflatio

  • 83 per cent of Canadians want option to purchase a home without an agent according to national poll

    More than four in five Canadians (83.2 per cent) would like an option to purchase their home without an agent and keep the buying agent's portion of the transaction, according to a new poll released today by Unreserved. Only 5.7 per cent of Canadians indicated they would use an agent if given this option with the remaining 11.1 per cent unsure.

  • Trudeau says budget measures will help Canadians weather Bank of Canada rate hike

    LAVAL, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government's new budget will help Canadians weather the Bank of Canada's new interest rate hike, its highest in more than 20 years. Trudeau told reporters today in the Montreal area that the recently tabled budget includes measures to help with the high cost of housing, including a tax-free savings account buyers can use to purchase a first home starting next year. Earlier today, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by half a percen

  • Refugees Minister Flat Out Denied Asylum Seekers Would Be Sent To Rwanda Just Days Ago

    “If it’s happening in the home office, in the same corridor I’m in, they haven’t told me about it."

  • Biggest emitters paying smallest price on pollution, critics say

    OTTAWA — Big industrial plants in provinces covered by the national carbon pricing system paid more than $161 million for their greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, but some critics say the system is designed to ensure the biggest emitters pay the smallest price on pollution. "Right now, it looks to me like a lot of the big industrial players aren't doing their fair share," said Keith Stewart, a senior energy strategist at Greenpeace Canada. Unlike the carbon levy consumers and smaller businesses p

  • In photos: Multi-day spring snowstorm targets eastern Prairies, NW Ontario

    Dangerous conditions are likely to remain in place through Friday.

  • Canadian troops heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

    OTTAWA — Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are expected to leave for Poland today to help Ukrainian refugees. Defence Minister Anita Anand is scheduled to announce the deployment of troops from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario this morning. A government source speaking on condition of anonymity tells The Canadian Press the deployed troops will assist with the care and co-ordination of Ukrainian refugees in Poland. They will also help Ukrainians leave Poland for other destinations. Cana

  • How to turn married sex into first date sex

    Remember when sex was electric? Here’s how to relight that fire with a long-term partner.

  • B.C. communities struck by wildfires and floods brace for spring thaw

    MERRITT, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Alanna Cowan has watched the Nicola River in British Columbia's Interior turn the colour of chocolate milk and rise every spring, as warm weather melts snow from the surrounding mountains. It is part of an annual cycle that can cause minor flooding, but Cowan said this year feels more uncertain. Major wildfires, droughts and mudslides last year dramatically altered the landscape, raising questions about the river's ability to handle the spring thaw, or freshet. "When

  • Whiteout warnings: Manitoba braces for 'worst blizzard in decades'

    With wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour and 50 centimetres of snow in the forecast, Manitoba is gearing up for what could be the province's worst blizzard since 1997. Brittany Greenslade reports on how residents are rushing to stock up on essentials before they hunker down, and Global News meteorologist Ross Hull explains what sets this storm apart, and where it could strike hardest.

  • Manitoba, Sask., brace for major spring blizzard

    A major spring blizzard is expected to dump significant amounts of snow across southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan over several days. The storm could cause major travel disruptions and power outages, Environment Canada says.

  • Manitoba braces as ‘historic’ winter storm to start Tuesday night

    The winter storm watch for southern Manitoba is now a winter storm warning and the province is bracing for what could be the biggest storm in years. Brittany Greenslade reports on Manitobans stocking up on supplies before the snow hits.

  • New family physician at Queens General Hospital

    The Queens General Hospital (QGH) in Liverpool anticipates it will have four new physicians within the next year. Hailing originally from Nigeria, the first one, Dr. Folasdfaf (Fola) Akinwande, started working at the hospital as a general family physician March 1. QGH now has seven full-time general physicians, along with two others who are working in different capacities such as hospital, administration and emergency shifts. Akinwande said she was drawn to Liverpool by the opportunity to practi

  • Spring blizzard brings dangerous conditions to Prairie provinces

    A spring blizzard is making its way across parts of southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, bringing heavy snow and blowing winds.

  • Cryptocurrencies may all ‘come crashing down’: Michael Lewis

    In a new interview, best-selling author Michael Lewis cautioned that the value of cryptocurrency may dramatically plummet and its wide adoption could threaten traditional capital markets.

  • Manitoba budget offers tax cuts, some additional health-care spending

    The Manitoba government's annual budget is proposing a number of tax cuts and promising to help a health-care system battered by COVID-19. With expected economic growth and a rise in federal transfer payments, the province is forecasting a deficit of $548 million, down from $1.4 billion in the last fiscal year.

  • Split Cyprus seeks equal say for women in future peace talks

    NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus on Wednesday kicked off an initiative to give women an equal say in any renewed push to reunify the east Mediterranean island nation. Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Ersin Tatar inaugurated the plan at a United Nations compound off the defunct Nicosia airport, which is inside a 180 kilometer (120i mile) long buffer zone that cuts across the island. Efforts to reunify

  • It Wasn't Bird Poop but Corn That Fell on Biden During Iowa Silo Speech, White House Says

    The moment while the president was delivering a speech on Tuesday inside an Iowa bioprocessing and manufacturing plant