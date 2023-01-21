Winter storm bears down on Newfoundland with a threat of 40 cm of snow

The Colorado low that left a wintry mess across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes is bringing a substantial blanket of snow to parts of Newfoundland to kick-start the weekend.

On Friday, the snow event prompted many school and business closures in Nova Scotia Friday. All of Nova Scotia Community College campuses were closed due to the storm. Public libraries in Halifax had also closed for the day.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport cautioned travellers to confirm their flight details before heading to the airport as the storm could prompt flight delays and cancellations.

NLSNOW

The snow has, for the most part, wrapped up across the Maritimes, with light precipitation anticipated Saturday afternoon for eastern Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

c

Eastern Newfoundland is seeing intense winds, in addition to the snow, gusting upwards to 80 km/h throughout Saturday. This will lead to heavy, blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

NLSNOWWIND

Models have shown a significant range in snowfall totals for the Avalon, but it is not out of the question to see 30-40 cm in St. John’s. It is worth noting that some models have slightly higher snow totals, so check back in with the forecast as we continue to update this ongoing storm.

Like Halifax, St. John’s is also facing the prospect of possibly doubling this season’s snowfall with this storm. The city has recorded 39.2 cm of snow so far this season, as of Jan. 19.

ATL St. John's snowtotal Jan 20 2023

ECCC has issued a winter storm and snowfall warnings in Newfoundland, advising residents of those regions to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

This system will exit Newfoundland early Sunday morning, but it will not be long before the next one arrives in Atlantic Canada.

As we head into Sunday evening, cloud cover builds in across the Maritimes, with snow returning to New Brunswick and P.E.I. overnight into Monday morning.

ATLTIME

Nova Scotia will be on the warm side of the system at first, seeing heavy amounts of rainfall throughout Monday afternoon. ECCC has already issued special weather statements.

A snow-rain mix will arrive in Newfoundland by late Monday morning, with predominantly rain for the island.

This could cause localized flooding across parts of Atlantic Canada that will see rain, due to rapid snowmelt from rising temperatures. Halifax is forecast to hit a daytime high of 10°C on Monday, a common temperature for the city this winter.

Check back for the latest as this wintry system approaches Atlantic Canada.