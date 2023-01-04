Winter storm barrels ashore in SLO County, bringing strong winds and rain

A powerful winter storm flowed into San Luis Obispo County Wednesday morning, starting the day off with windy conditions and light drizzles.

The storm — fueled by an “atmospheric river” streaming in from the Pacific Ocean — is expected to pick up throughout the day, with the highest winds and heaviest rain forecast to come at around 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday morning, residents can expect south to southeast winds from 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph in the inland areas, and 45 mph along the coast, the Weather Service predicts.

A high wind warning issued by the Weather Service is in effect across the county from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday. It warns of gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” the Weather Service wrote in its warning. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

Roads that will be especially impacted include Highways 1 and 101, and Highways 41, 46 and 246, according to the Weather Service. Extreme cautioned is urged when traveling along those roads.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the Weather Service wrote. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.”

Two red flags indicate gale warning at Port San Luis as clouds from a strong winter storm were building in the west on Jan. 4, 2023.

Flooding expected with heavy rains, high surf

Although Wednesday morning has started off with mild rainfall across San Luis Obispo County, that’s expected to change later in the day.

A flood watch issued by the Weather Service is in place for the Central Coast from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

“An atmospheric river pushing through the region Wednesday evening into Thursday morning will support periods of heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region,” the Weather Service wrote in its watch. “Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected in the mountains, highest across the Santa Lucia mountains and Santa Ynez mountains east into south facing interior Santa Barbara mountains.”

Story continues

In San Luis Obispo County, it’s likely most areas will see 1 to 4 inches of rain, with more possible in higher elevations, according to a Wednesday morning forecast by KSBY-TV meteorologist Vivian Rennie.

A coastal flood advisory is also in place for San Luis Obispo County beaches from 4 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service. That advisory comes along with a high surf warning for the coastal areas from 6 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

Those two combined — high surf with rainfall runoff — will likely cause low-lying areas along the coast to flood, especially at high tide.

“The best chance for coastal flooding is during high tide,” the Weather Service wrote in its coastal flooding advisory. “Tides peak Thursday morning and Friday morning at 6.2 feet around 8:30 a.m. Rip currents will become strong as the tides begin to peak.”

The high surf warning is expected to bring waves of 16 to 22 feet with dangerous rip currents, according to the Weather Service.

“Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions,” the Weather Service warned. “Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.”

The hint of a rainbow over the Irish Hills showed first thing Wednesday. A bit of sunlight slipped through from the east at sunrise but clouds from a strong winter storm were building in the west on Jan. 4, 2023.

SLO County storm could cause power outages

Residents should be prepared for power outages during the storm, PG&E Communications Representative Carina Corral wrote to The Tribune in an email Tuesday.

“PG&E is preparing by increasing our resources and pre-staging crews and equipment such as power poles, powerlines, and transformers at service yards to restore power to affected areas just as safely and as quickly as it’s possible to do so,” Corral wrote.

Corral offered several storm safety tips for PG&E customers: