Winter solstice 2021: when is the shortest day of the year in the UK?

If you were thinking that the days have been exceptionally short recently, well don’t be alarmed as the winter solstice has arrived, meaning that you’re not losing your marbles and this is exactly what you should be experiencing at this time of the year.

The winter solstice falls on or around December 21 every year in the northern hemisphere and means we have the shortest amount of daylight for any day that calendar year. This year, the solstice will happen on Tuesday when we will experience a measly seven hours and 49 minutes of daylight, with the sun due to rise at around 8.03am and fall at 3.53pm.

When is the shortest day of the year in the UK?

As mentioned, the shortest day of the year in the UK is usually on December 21, although it occasionally shifts to December 22 as it did in 2019.

The reason we get so little sunlight on this day every year is that this is the day when the northern hemisphere is tilted the most away from the sun, effectively shortening the amount of light that we get. Conversely, on the summer solstice, which usually falls on June 21, the opposite effect takes place and we get our longest days of the year in the northern hemisphere.

Where is the best place to watch the sunrise and sunset on the solstice?

The summer solstice has always been associated with Stonehenge, but the winter solstice is also highly significant here as they say the stones were carefully aligned to frame the sunset on the shortest day of the year. The winter solstice is also a significant event at Newgrange in Ireland, with a lucky few allowed inside its hallowed chambers to witness the sunrise on this day – when the light is perfectly aligned to illuminate the rich interiors of the 5,000-year-old burial ground.

Anyone planning to attend Stonehenge tomorrow has been asked to take a lateral flow before making the journey to the monument and the organisers have stressed that the event will take place subject to public health guidelines.