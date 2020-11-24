Winter Skincare: DIY Home Remedies for Dry Skin This Season

Your skin begins to feel dry as the winter season approaches. Right? Dry skin is a condition which occurs due to various reasons, including weather condition, hot showers, strong soaps or scrubbing yourself roughly with a towel.

But you don’t need to buy expensive lotions and creams to rehydrate your skin. Instead, you can use homemade remedies that you find in your kitchen to moisturize your skin.

Here are some DIY remedies you can try at your home for dry skin.

1. An olive oil cleanser: Olive oil is a natural oil that can be used as a cleanser as well as a moisturizer. Pour some olive oil in your hand and damp it over to your skin. Take a warm, damp cloth or towel and put it over your face till it cools down. Wipe the access oil later with cotton.

2. Avocado mask: Make a natural avocado mask to soothe your skin. Take a fully ripe avocado and mix it with 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon of honey. Then, apply it to your face and keep it for 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off. Avocado is rich in vitamin A and E.

3. Sugar and olive scrub: Sugar and olive oil combined together can be used as a great exfoliating scrub. Take half cup sugar and mix it with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Then, apply and rub it on your skin and wash it off. You can add essential oil like lavender, lemongrass, sandal to give you a soothing fragrance.

4. Oatmeal mask: Oatmeal is also a good exfoliator that will hydrate and moisturize your skin. Take 2 tablespoons of oats and mix it with one tablespoon of honey and a few drops of water. Heat the mixture till its luke warm. Then, apply it on your face. Keep it for 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off. It will leave you a hydrating effect.

5. Coconut oil: Coconut oil is also a good moisturizer for dry skin. Apply it gently onto your skin before you sleep. Coconut oil is a perfect moisturizing cream to use. It will help you recover from chapped hands and feet.

6. Milk Mask: Apply milk with honey or simply on your skin to soothe it. Milk has anti-inflammatory properties and contains lactic acid which works as a mild natural exfoliant. Take a soft towel or cotton and dip it in the milk and apply it to your skin. Leave it for 5 to 10 minutes and wash it off. It will help you with itchy or irritated skin and cracks.