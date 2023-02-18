Winter set to resume on the Prairies in a big way after mild reprieve

The Prairies are in for a rude awakening after a recent bout of relatively mild conditions. The week will kick off with a round of heavy snow for parts of Alberta, including Calgary, with upwards of 20-30+ cm possible through Tuesday.

Following the snowfall, a blast of Arctic air will send temperatures plummeting into the -20s by mid-week, accompanied by extreme wind chill values that poses health risks to those exposed to it in a short amount of time.

Winter returns with significant snow potential

A potent cold front has its eyes set on eastern B.C. and Alberta with heavy snow, potentially bringing upwards of 20-30+ cm of snow through Tuesday.

The Pacific-oriented system will be packing quite a punch, thanks to a lot of cold air and moisture associated with it to help enhance snowfall amounts and rates.

The first round of snow in Alberta arrives Sunday evening, with squalls impacting cities such as Hinton, Red Deer, Calgary and Medicine Hat.

Snow will then shift southwest on Monday, but the main event will push in towards the afternoon. Widespread snowfall will start to pick up towards the late evening into the overnight hours.

Heavier snowfall rates linger through Tuesday morning, becoming lighter in the afternoon and evening. The snow will be light and fluffy because of the Arctic air, so totals could be higher than expected.

As a result, travel will be greatly impacted throughout the southern portions of Alberta as this push of Arctic air forces its way into the region.

Arctic air to send temperatures diving, wind chills set to return

A series of upper-level ridges parked over the middle of North America have led to pretty mild conditions over the Prairies for more than a month now.

Temperatures have come in significantly above normal for just about everyone on the Prairies so far this month.

That trend won’t last much longer.

The coldest air associated with the trough will spill across the region on Tuesday and stick around for several days before letting up a bit.

The deep chill pushing into Alberta will keep temperatures in Calgary and Edmonton firmly lodged in the minus double digits beginning Monday night and lasting through Saturday morning.

Regina and Saskatoon will see the coldest air arriving on Monday night and Tuesday. Each city will deal with several days of high temperatures in the -20s, with Saskatoon only predicted to hit -25°C on Wednesday.

Winnipeg will face Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs only climbing to about -22°C, with overnight lows predicted to reach -28°C multiple times through the week.

While these certainly aren’t the coldest temperatures we’ve seen, it’s going to feel especially raw given that it’s been so mild on the Prairies in 2023.

Winds certainly won’t help matters, either. Wind chill values will dip into the -30s and approach -40 for the duration of the coldest air next week, which will increase the risk for frostbite and hypothermia. Exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill values approaching -40.

This spell of cold air isn’t scurrying off anytime soon. Below-seasonal temperatures will stick around for much of the Prairies through the end of the month.

