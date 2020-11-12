Winter runners says this Lululemon down-filled jacket is a 'slam-dunk winner': Here's why

Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Lululemon Down For It All Jacket in Chambray (Photo via Lululemon) More

If you're a cold-weather runner, let us start by saying: we salute you. For year-round athletes looking to get their kilometres in come rain, shine, or, in our case, snow, wearing proper outerwear is just as important as remembering to tie up your laces.

Luckily, one-favourite Lululemon jacket has you covered. The Down For It All jacket is specifically designed for winter running. The water-and-wind-resistant coat is insulated with 700-power goose down to hold warmth where you need it most. It has a four-way stretch and its breathable tech fleece fabric will allow you the muscle movement you need to cross off those last icy kilometres.

Lululemon Down For It All Jacket in Black (Photo via Lululemon) More

"The usual Lulu excellence," writes one user. "Stretchy in all the right places, warm, light, [and a] slam-dunk winner."

The jacket has a removable hood, thumbholes, and zippered pockets, and for early morning or after-work runners, its reflective details will keep you noticed on the road.

"I like how it gives a shape to your body," says another five-star reviewer. "I really do feel like this jacket will be down for anything. I like to go hiking and run errands, so this jacket will be perfect."

Lululemon Down For It All Jacket in Moss Green (Photo via Lululemon) More