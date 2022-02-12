Winter Olympics LIVE: US wins first snowboard cross mixed as Team GB eye another skeleton gold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie and Namita Singh
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

Ice hockey super powers the US and Canada will go head to head in pool play, and without NHL players on the ice it is predicted to be a close match.

Team GB will hope to keep up its success in the final of the skeleton having won gold in the women’s event in every Olympics since 2006. In Beijing, Laura Deas will be out to match or improve on her 2018 bronze.

Snowboard cross, one the most chaotic events at the Games, will award a medal in the new mixed team event, that will see the first female across the line win the event for that country. Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale take part in the knockout event for Team GB.

Medals will also be handed out in the Ski jumping men’s large hill event and the women’s relay in cross-country skiing, where Norway and Sweden are the strong favourites.

Follow the latest update below:

Key Points

  • What is the hammer in curling? Explaining the rules of Winter Olympics sport

Spotted: Shaun White enjoying the Games

05:27 , Namita Singh

US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

05:22 , Namita Singh

US Ski and Snowboard is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime coach Peter Foley and the use of racist language by Olympian Hagan Kearney, both of whom are in China this week.

Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that Foley had taken naked photos of female athletes and made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to “intentionally get under my skin.”

Chythlook-Sifsof is from Alaska and describes herself as Yupik and Inupiaq.

US Ski & Snowboard released a statement that said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as US Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”

Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues

05:15 , Namita Singh

While athletes have been competing on artificial snow throughout the Beijing Olympics, organisers are now dealing with the logistical challenge of clearing away the real thing after heavy snowfalls in the mountains of Zhangjiakou on Saturday.

Brown scrub and brush on the hills around some of the mountain venues have made for underwhelming TV images during the Games but the snowfalls have blanketed the area white, while posing some issues for crews at local venues.

“In heavy snow weather, one must not wait, it’s a process of clearing as it snows,” Shu Wen, deputy director of maintenance services at the Genting Snow Park, told reporters.

“It’s all about preventing the use of snow-melt agents.

“Whether it is an environmentally friendly or non-environmentally friendly snow-melting agent, it all has a certain impact on roads and snow tracks. Our aim is to ensure that the entire stadium is clean and tidy.”

Genting is the location for many of the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the Beijing Games, where a sound, predictable surface is a requirement for the breath-taking tricks and high-speed racing of the athletes.

Weng said his team are prepared for the heavy snow and freezing temperatures forecast for the middle weekend of Olympic competition.

“According to the weather forecast, we’re expecting a blizzard today and tomorrow, and heavy snow,” Weng said. “This situation happens frequently in our snow venue operations. We have a professional, top-tier team to make sure all goes well.”

The course is cleared temporarily due to snowfall in the snowboard mixed team cross quarter-finals during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)
The course is cleared temporarily due to snowfall in the snowboard mixed team cross quarter-finals during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)

Probe into role of Valieva's entourage would be welcomed by IOC

05:09 , Namita Singh

Olympic officials on Saturday said they would welcome an anti-doping investigation into the Russian doctors, coaches and family members in the entourage of gold medal winning teenage skater Kamila Valieva.

Valieva’s future at the Beijing Olympics hangs in the balance after the stunning revelation she had tested positive for a banned substance before winning the team event on Monday, but that the positive drug test report took more than six weeks to be made public.

Fans of figure skating, athletes and anti-doping advocates have expressed outrage over a teenager being dragged into the centre of an Olympic doping controversy with a positive test for an angina drug. Many have questioned the role of the adults around the 15-year-old skater.

On Saturday, International Olympics Committee spokesman Mark Adams said: “Entourage has been overlooked in the past.”The delay in Valieva receiving her positive drug test result also loomed large on Saturday as Olympic and anti-doping officials sought to reinstate her ban.

Valieva was suspended by the Russian anti-doping body after the positive test report, but the suspension was lifted a day later after she appealed, allowing her to continue to compete. Her next event, the women’s single, is on Tuesday.

More than six weeks went by between Valieva’s sample being taken on 25 December and 8 February when she was notified by a lab in Stockholm, Sweden that she had tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine.

Russia&#x002019;s Kamila Valieva attends a training session on 11 February 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)
Russia’s Kamila Valieva attends a training session on 11 February 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)

US takes gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

03:45 , Namita Singh

Lindsey Jacobellis has won her second gold medal of the Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross. The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli came in second and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished third, taking home bronze.

Australian Brockhoff taken off course on stretcher after 'awkward fall'

03:13 , Namita Singh

Australia’s Belle Brockhoff was taken off the snowboard cross course by stretcher on Saturday after she fell during the mixed team quarter-final at the Beijing Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee said on Twitter Brockhoff was being treated on the course after an “awkward fall”.

Asked whether the boarder was badly hurt, one of the staff members from the Australian team said she was okay as the athlete was seen being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A member of the rescue team told Reuters the Australian athlete was conscious.

Brockhoff fell as she was chasing American Lindsey Jacobellis in the quarter-final after their boards clipped each other.

The event resumed after a brief delay.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday’s final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to -11 degree Celsius (12.2Â°F) and visibility was lower than normal.

Belle Brockhoff of Team Australia is stretched off the mountain after crashing during the Snowboard Mixed Team Cross Quarterfinals on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Getty Images)
Belle Brockhoff of Team Australia is stretched off the mountain after crashing during the Snowboard Mixed Team Cross Quarterfinals on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Getty Images)

ROC at the Winter Olympics: Which country is it and what does it mean?

02:01 , Graeme Massie

For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.

In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.

ROC at the Winter Olympics: Which country is it and what does it mean?

What is the hammer in curling? Explaining the rules of Winter Olympics sport

00:53 , Graeme Massie

Curling is one of the most popular sports at the Winter Olympics an event of considerable skill and strategy, requiring steady nerves and intense precision.

There are three medal events at Beijing 2022, each entered by ten nations, with 114 competitors set to take part.

What is the hammer in curling? Winter Olympics sport rules explained

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympic wake-up call: Grondin slides into silver, Crawford makes history

    Éliot Grondin won Canada's 10th medal of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, capturing silver in the men's snowboard cross. The 20-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., came within two-hundredths of a second of the gold medal, with Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle winning the race in a photo finish. Grodin posted the fastest qualifying time, and cruised in every race throughout the day on his way to the medal race. If you missed Grondin's silver medal-winning moment overnight, you can r

  • The ethnicity conversation has ‘been very odd,’ new Miami Dolphins coach says

    Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed his league-shaking racial-discrimination lawsuit a little more than a week ago.

  • Weja the Echidna Puggle Spends First Night Without Human Foster Mom

    An orphaned echidna puggle in Sydney, Australia, hit a big milestone in its journey back to the wild when it spent its first night without its human foster mom at the Taronga Wildlife Hospital on February 4.Footage shows the development of Weja, an approximately 5-month-old echidna puggle, from when it first came into Taronga Wildlife Hospital to being able to spend time away from its carers.Taronga Veterinary Nurse Elizabeth McConnell had been caring for Weja since it arrived at the hospital and taking the puggle home every night. She said, “I’m feeling a little nervous,” but the echidna has been “exploring a lot more, it’s more active and it has begun digging. It doesn’t need to be at home with me anymore.”Taronga Wildlife Hospital is working toward weaning Weja off echidna milk formula so that the team can begin preparing the monotreme for its release into the wild. Credit: Taronga Conservation Society Australia via Storyful

  • Potential U.S. Truckers Convoy Is a Gold Mine for Grifters

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyA buzzy right-wing truckers convoy—in an imitation of Canada’s anti-vaxx trucker protests—has conservatives thrilled about clogging U.S. roads. Followers have proposed hitting the Super Bowl, the southern border, and Washington D.C., yet no clear plans for a demonstration have emerged so far.But the lack of concrete action hasn’t stopped the U.S. convoy from becoming a cash cow for people who promoted it online. One online fundraiser

  • Sweden's Sara Hector wins Olympic GS gold after Shiffrin out

    BEIJING (AP) — Sara Hector smiled when she crossed the finish line Monday and raised her ski poles to put them atop her helmet. She seemed to be laughing later, as if to say, “Did I really just do this?” while clutching her gold during the giant slalom medal ceremony. And, yes, of course the Swedish racer was grinning widely when her coach and others hoisted her off the snow to celebrate a career-defining victory that seemed so improbable for so long yet somehow seemed inevitable lately. Hector

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Canada trucks Sweden to advance to Beijing Olympics women's hockey semifinal

    Canada didn't have the same issue advancing into the semifinals as the American women did.

  • Review: Early ratings find Canadian viewers cooler to Beijing Games than Pyeongchang

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ratings are like Winter Olympic athletes. They can go downhill, soar or go sideways; they can crash and get spun. On top of all that, they're not always easy to judge. Early returns for these 2022 Winter Olympic Games find broadcasters in Canada and the United States playing catch up with past expectations, while navigating an unusually high number of moguls. Fact is, in the four years since the last Winter Games, the traditional broadcast network share of viewership has decline

  • Max Parrot wins Canada's first gold of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Max Parrot claimed gold in men's slopestyle, while countryman Mark McMorris earned bronze.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday

    BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Key proposals in Major League Baseball labor negotiations

    NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the key areas in collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association ahead of the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, as obtained by The Associated Press. This is only a partial list of bargaining topics: FREE AGENCY MLB: Would keep existing system in which six seasons of major league service required. MLBPA: Would keep existing system, subject to agreement on its service time proposal. FREE AGENT DRAFT PICK COMPENSATI

  • Kim Boutin, whose goal 'was to feel every emotion', wins Olympic short track bronze

    Kim Boutin delivered again in an Olympic short track final, winning a bronze medal in the women's 500 metres as the last Canadian speed skater standing at Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday night in Beijing. The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., also won bronze in the event in her triple-medal Winter Games debut four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. In Monday's final, Boutin overcame a false start to stop the clock in 42.724 seconds, behind Italy's Arianna Fontana (42.488) and Suzanne Schul

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra