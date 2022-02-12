Winter Olympics LIVE: US wins first snowboard cross mixed as Team GB eye another skeleton gold

Ice hockey super powers the US and Canada will go head to head in pool play, and without NHL players on the ice it is predicted to be a close match.

Team GB will hope to keep up its success in the final of the skeleton having won gold in the women’s event in every Olympics since 2006. In Beijing, Laura Deas will be out to match or improve on her 2018 bronze.

Snowboard cross, one the most chaotic events at the Games, will award a medal in the new mixed team event, that will see the first female across the line win the event for that country. Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale take part in the knockout event for Team GB.

Medals will also be handed out in the Ski jumping men’s large hill event and the women’s relay in cross-country skiing, where Norway and Sweden are the strong favourites.

Spotted: Shaun White enjoying the Games

05:27 , Namita Singh

US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

05:22 , Namita Singh

US Ski and Snowboard is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime coach Peter Foley and the use of racist language by Olympian Hagan Kearney, both of whom are in China this week.

Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that Foley had taken naked photos of female athletes and made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to “intentionally get under my skin.”

Chythlook-Sifsof is from Alaska and describes herself as Yupik and Inupiaq.

US Ski & Snowboard released a statement that said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as US Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”

Heavy snow a welcome 'problem' for Beijing venues

05:15 , Namita Singh

While athletes have been competing on artificial snow throughout the Beijing Olympics, organisers are now dealing with the logistical challenge of clearing away the real thing after heavy snowfalls in the mountains of Zhangjiakou on Saturday.

Brown scrub and brush on the hills around some of the mountain venues have made for underwhelming TV images during the Games but the snowfalls have blanketed the area white, while posing some issues for crews at local venues.

“In heavy snow weather, one must not wait, it’s a process of clearing as it snows,” Shu Wen, deputy director of maintenance services at the Genting Snow Park, told reporters.

“It’s all about preventing the use of snow-melt agents.

“Whether it is an environmentally friendly or non-environmentally friendly snow-melting agent, it all has a certain impact on roads and snow tracks. Our aim is to ensure that the entire stadium is clean and tidy.”

Genting is the location for many of the freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the Beijing Games, where a sound, predictable surface is a requirement for the breath-taking tricks and high-speed racing of the athletes.

Weng said his team are prepared for the heavy snow and freezing temperatures forecast for the middle weekend of Olympic competition.

“According to the weather forecast, we’re expecting a blizzard today and tomorrow, and heavy snow,” Weng said. “This situation happens frequently in our snow venue operations. We have a professional, top-tier team to make sure all goes well.”

The course is cleared temporarily due to snowfall in the snowboard mixed team cross quarter-finals during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)

Probe into role of Valieva's entourage would be welcomed by IOC

05:09 , Namita Singh

Olympic officials on Saturday said they would welcome an anti-doping investigation into the Russian doctors, coaches and family members in the entourage of gold medal winning teenage skater Kamila Valieva.

Valieva’s future at the Beijing Olympics hangs in the balance after the stunning revelation she had tested positive for a banned substance before winning the team event on Monday, but that the positive drug test report took more than six weeks to be made public.

Fans of figure skating, athletes and anti-doping advocates have expressed outrage over a teenager being dragged into the centre of an Olympic doping controversy with a positive test for an angina drug. Many have questioned the role of the adults around the 15-year-old skater.

On Saturday, International Olympics Committee spokesman Mark Adams said: “Entourage has been overlooked in the past.”The delay in Valieva receiving her positive drug test result also loomed large on Saturday as Olympic and anti-doping officials sought to reinstate her ban.

Valieva was suspended by the Russian anti-doping body after the positive test report, but the suspension was lifted a day later after she appealed, allowing her to continue to compete. Her next event, the women’s single, is on Tuesday.

More than six weeks went by between Valieva’s sample being taken on 25 December and 8 February when she was notified by a lab in Stockholm, Sweden that she had tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine.

Russia’s Kamila Valieva attends a training session on 11 February 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)

US takes gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

03:45 , Namita Singh

Lindsey Jacobellis has won her second gold medal of the Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross. The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli came in second and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished third, taking home bronze.

Australian Brockhoff taken off course on stretcher after 'awkward fall'

03:13 , Namita Singh

Australia’s Belle Brockhoff was taken off the snowboard cross course by stretcher on Saturday after she fell during the mixed team quarter-final at the Beijing Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee said on Twitter Brockhoff was being treated on the course after an “awkward fall”.

Asked whether the boarder was badly hurt, one of the staff members from the Australian team said she was okay as the athlete was seen being put into an ambulance on a stretcher.

A member of the rescue team told Reuters the Australian athlete was conscious.

Brockhoff fell as she was chasing American Lindsey Jacobellis in the quarter-final after their boards clipped each other.

The event resumed after a brief delay.

Heavy snow began to fall in Zhangjiakou ahead of Saturday’s final, covering the course with a layer of powdery snow. Air temperatures fell to -11 degree Celsius (12.2Â°F) and visibility was lower than normal.

Belle Brockhoff of Team Australia is stretched off the mountain after crashing during the Snowboard Mixed Team Cross Quarterfinals on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Getty Images)

ROC at the Winter Olympics: Which country is it and what does it mean?

02:01 , Graeme Massie

For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.

In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.

What is the hammer in curling? Explaining the rules of Winter Olympics sport

00:53 , Graeme Massie

Curling is one of the most popular sports at the Winter Olympics an event of considerable skill and strategy, requiring steady nerves and intense precision.

There are three medal events at Beijing 2022, each entered by ten nations, with 114 competitors set to take part.

