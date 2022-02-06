Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat hosts China in curling after men’s downhill skiing postponed

Stuti Mishra and Jamie Braidwood
Team Great Britain beat hosts China 6-5 in mixed doubles curling on Sunday, securing a second spot in the overall standings.

“We’re doing a lot of things right, the dynamic we’ve created has been great, and we’re very happy with our result,” said Bruce Mouat.

GB will face Norway in their next game today, who are fifth in the standings after six games played, and are still well within a shout to qualify.

Meanwhile, the United States won its first silver of the 2022 Olympics as Julia Marino bagged second place in the snowboarding slopestyle final. She was bested only by Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won a historic first Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand.

There are a total of seven medals up for grabs in today’s events and so far 16 countries have made the podium, with Norway and Slovenia leading the tally with two medals each. Team GB is yet to get its first medal.

  • New Zealand wins first ever Winter Olympics gold medal

  • Snowboarding: Julia Marino wins first medal for the US

  • Mixed doubles curling: British curlers beat China 6-5

  • Alpine skiing: Men's downhill to take place tomorrow

  • Australian curlers to return to competition despite Covid scare

Men’s 5000m speed skating

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Patrick Roest takes the lead - and with an Olympic record time! What an effort from the Netherlands man.

Men’s 5000m speed skating

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

The men’s 5000m speed skating is the big gold medal event currently in progress.

Sven Kramer had set the early pace - but a couple of huge efforts from Norway’s Hallgeir Engebråten and the ROC’s Sergey Trofimov has knocked him off top spot. Engebråten now leads and was close to the Olympic record with a time of 6:09.88.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Australia curling team allowed to continue competing at Winter Olympics despite positive Covid test

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia’s mixed curling team have been granted a reprieve and will be allowed to complete the round-robin phase of the competition after a U-turn by the Chinese authorities.

The Australian Olympic Committee announced earlier on Sunday that the pair had been withdrawn from the competition after Tahli Gill tested positive for coronavirus.

The AOC said Gill had been moved to an isolation facility and that arrangements were being made for her and team-mate Dean Hewitt to travel home as soon as possible.

However, the Australians later announced that the Chinese Public Health System had advised that the pair could continue under close contact provisions, and they returned to the ice for their afternoon match against Switzerland.

Australia curling team allowed to continue competing despite positive Covid test

Olympic organisers to address concerns over isolation situation

08:20 , Stuti Mishra

Olympic organisers say they’re addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus and working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment.

“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.

The comments came after multiple complaints about the isolation conditions. The German team called the situation for its athletes “unreasonable” and said rooms should be bigger and cleaner.

Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova said she couldn’t stomach most of the food she was given and mostly survived on a few pieces of pasta. Soon after the post, a team spokesperson posted a picture showing what he said was improved food, including salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yoghurt.

A total of 363 people inside the Olympic bubble have tested positive for Covid.

Men’s skiathlon: Alexander Bolshunov wins gold for ROC

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexander Bolshunov soaks up the applause as he crosses the line to take gold for the ROC in the men’s skiathlon 15km + 15km race.

Bolshunov has a lead of just over a minute over compatriot Denis Spitsov as he closed in on the gold medal. That is the ROC’s first gold medal of the Games.

Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave is battling for a top-15 place.

No large fluctuations in Covid cases expected, organisers say

07:20 , Stuti Mishra

A sharp drop in Covid-19 cases on Saturday among Beijing Olympics-related personnel was due to fewer arrivals at the airport and organisers said today that they did not expect any more large fluctuations in infection numbers.

China detected 10 new Covid cases among Olympic Games-related personnel yesterday, the organising committee of the Games said. That was down from Friday’s 45 cases - the second-highest daily tally since arrivals commenced last month.

Among the latest cases, four were new airport arrivals, including two athletes or team officials. The remaining six were already in the “closed loop”, a bubble keeping Games personnel away from the local population during the Olympics.

“With an increased number of arrivals there were more positive cases,” Huang Chun, the Games’ deputy director-general of the office of pandemic prevention and control, told a news conference.

“After the (Games’) opening ceremony on Friday there is a drop in arrivals and we have even less inbound flights which means there will be fewer positive cases.

“We hope that we can keep that trend going and there might be just minor fluctuations.”

Men's downhill to take place tomorrow

07:03 , Stuti Mishra

A new time has been announced for the men’s downhill Alpine skiing race, which was postponed today due to heavy wind and adverse weather conditions.

The race will now take place tomorrow, 7 February, at 12 noon Beijing time.

That means the two women’s giant slalom runs will now take place at 9.30am and 2.30pm, according to the official Olympics website.

Men's downhill to take place tomorrow

07:03 , Stuti Mishra

A new time has been announced for the men’s downhill Alpine skiing race, which was postponed today due to heavy wind and adverse weather conditions.

The race will now take place tomorrow, 7 February, at 12 noon Beijing time.

That means the two women’s giant slalom runs will now take place at 9.30am and 2.30pm, according to the official Olympics website.

Team GB’s Andrew Musgrave set for 30km skiathlon

06:47 , Stuti Mishra

Team Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave will take on the men’s skiathlon at 7am GMT.

Musgrave finished seventh at Pyeongchang 2018, his best Olympic performance and Britain’s best result in the sport.

Musgrave earlier said he expects to feel right at home amid the gruelling conditions of Zhangjiakou Cross-Country Centre.

“It does play to my advantage that it’s going to baltic out there,” said Musgrave, who made his Games debut in Vancouver in 2010. “If you grow up in Aberdeenshire you get used to wind and rain and terrible conditions, so we’re good at tackling it when it’s not sunshine and minus five, which a lot of people see as the ideal conditions.”

Cross-country skiing: Swedes to seek time switch over biting cold

06:35 , Stuti Mishra

Sweden’s cross-country ski team have said they will ask the International Ski Federation (FIS) to start races earlier in the day at the Beijing Olympics to protect athletes from the freezing temperatures.

The National Cross-Country Centre in the mountains of Zhangjiakou, some 200 km north-west of Beijing, has seen temperatures lower than the FIS competition limit of -20 degrees Celsius in the run-up to the Games, with brisk winds adding an even greater chill factor.

“We have the cold limits we have, there is not much to say about that. I do not know if they also measure the wind effect,” Swedish team boss Anders Bystroem told reporters today.

“If FIS says it’s -17 degrees and it’s windy, and it’s -35 degrees with the wind chill, what do you do then?”

The Swede said the freezing temperatures and holding races in the late afternoon and early evening for European TV audiences were detrimental to the performance of the athletes.

He said he wanted Tuesday’s women’s sprint race moved earlier in the day.

“Yesterday the competition (women’s skiathlon) started at 4pm and Frida Karlsson was completely destroyed by the cold. It’s not good that the sprint starts even later,” Mr Bystroem said.

“We have talked in the team about making a request (to race earlier) during the day if it’s possible, at the same time I don’t think it will be possible to change the time because of the Olympic schedule.”

Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

06:19 , Stuti Mishra

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva lit up the ice on her Olympic debut on Sunday, soaring through her short program in the team figure skating competition and hinting at the record-breaking feats that are to come.

Valieva, nicknamed ‘Miss Perfect’ and already anointed by many good judges as the greatest female skater in history despite having scarcely started her senior career, scored 90.18, just short of her own world record of 90.45 that she set at last month’s European Championships.

More from Mark Staniforth here:

Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

Australian curlers to return to competition despite Covid scare

06:00 , Stuti Mishra

Australia’s first-ever Olympic mixed doubles curling team, which was forced to pull out of the Beijing Games after Tahli Gill returned a series of positive Covid-19 tests, will now return to the competition, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has announced.

The last minute change came after Gill and Dean Hewitt were given permission by the Chinese public health authorities to continue competing under close contact rules following a meeting of the Medical Expert Panel.

The AOC earlier said it was trying to make arrangements to have Gill and Hewitt fly home rather than having Gill remain in an isolation hotel.

The duo will now compete in the match against Switzerland at 2pm, as scheduled.

Australian curlers Tahli Gill, left, and Dean Hewitt pose for a photo during a training session (AP)
Australian curlers Tahli Gill, left, and Dean Hewitt pose for a photo during a training session (AP)

'Can't really believe it', New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympic champion reacts to gold medal

05:43 , Stuti Mishra

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has spoken after making history by winning New Zealand's first ever gold medal in any Winter Olympics. She won the women's snowboarding slopestyle earlier, with the US taking silver.

"Honestly, I can't really believe it," she said. "I've been dreaming of this for a long time and yet for it to happen in reality, it's going to take a while to process."

The 20-year-old from Wanaka - who went in as the defending world champion - made an emphatic start in her opening ride at the Genting Snow Park and completed a stunning final run to win gold as the last rider up.

"I was at the top, and I just knew that I had to put down the run that I've been planning to do [for] the Olympics for the last year, really. And I just, yeah, I just had to be completely on it."

Cheers erupted in the stands after Sadowski-Synnott's run and two other medallists piled on top of her to congratulate her.

"Could not be more proud right now," the official account of the New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth Games Teams quickly tweeted after her win, as she scored an impressive 92.88 on her final run.

Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill postponed due to wind

05:26 , Stuti Mishra

The men’s downhill race at the Beijing Olympics has been postponed due to heavy winds in the upper and middle areas of the course that made it too dangerous to race.

Organisers said the opening event of the Alpine competition will now take place on another date, yet to be determined.

Mixed doubles curling: British curlers beat China 6-5

04:36 , Stuti Mishra

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds led Great Britain to victory in their mixed doubles curling clash with China, bringing Team GB to second in the overall standings.

A double take-out by Mouat at the last moment sealed a priceless victory for Team GB, winning the match by 6-5.

The curling duo’s victory today has put them in a strong spot heading to the final two games as the top four teams from qualifying will proceed to the semi-finals and fight for a medal.

GB will face Norway in their next game, who are fifth in the standings after six games played, and are still well within a shout to qualify.

British curlers sink China 6-5 in Beijing

Snowboarding: Julia Marino wins first medal for the US

04:21 , Stuti Mishra

Snowboarder Julia Marino has won silver for the United States in the women’s slopestyle snowboarding, their first medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Marino, 24, placed sixth in qualifying for the final, but stunned everyone with her second run, which scored her an 87.68, enough to cement her standing on the podium despite a fall in her third run.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the gold and Tess Coady of Australia took bronze. It was the first ever gold medal won by New Zealand in the Winter Olympics.

Silver medalist Julia Marino of the USA poses on the podium at the conclusion of the Women&#x002019;s Snowboard Slopestyle final on Sunday (EPA)
Silver medalist Julia Marino of the USA poses on the podium at the conclusion of the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle final on Sunday (EPA)

03:53 , Stuti Mishra

Welcome back to The Indepedent’s rolling coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A total of seven medals are up for grabs today in Snowboarding, Ski Jumping and Luge among others.

‘Anxiety was crazy,’ Farrell Treacy recalls fraught road to Beijing start line

06:28 , Stuti Mishra

Farrell Treacy revealed he overcame “crazy anxiety” to reach the short-track start line in Beijing after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-January as he feared his hopes of reaching a second Olympic Games were over.

Treacy finished last in his four-man 1,000m heat at the Capital Indoor Arena after a torrid build-up which included an enforced 10 days of isolation following his diagnosis midway through a training camp in Salt Lake City.

“I got Covid before I came and obviously with the Covid protocols in China it was looking very unlikely that I was even going to be here,” said the 26-year-old Treacy, who made his Games debut in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Mark Staniforth has more here:

‘Anxiety was crazy’ – Farrell Treacy recalls fraught road to Beijing start line

Round-up of Saturday’s action at 2022 Winter Olympics

Saturday 5 February 2022 14:30 , Dan Austin

Well, what a Saturday of sport it has been in Beijing.

Norway took a sensational victory in the biathlon mixed relay thanks to Johannes Thingnes Boe, who pulled his team back from nowhere in the anchor leg before an absolutely superb sprint to the line took him ahead of France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet and Eduard Latyapov of the Russian Olympic committee to win.

In the women’s individual normal hill ski jump final, meanwhile, Slovenia’s Urša Bogataj took gold with a sensational final jump. Katharina Althaus of Germany led the standings going into the final jumps but lost points on style and comes second again after taking silver in Pyeongchang four years ago.

21-year-old Walter Wallberg won the men’s moguls gold medal, meanwhile. The Swede delivered a spellbinding run at the very end of the final at sensational speed in order to dethrone the defending champion Mikael Kingsbury, who had set an impressive score of his own in the previous run.

On the ice, the Netherlands’ Irene set a new Olympic record while winning gold in the women’s 3000m speed skating, while China took their first gold of the games in the mixed relay speed skating.

For Team GB, curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won one and lost in the mixed doubles curling, while brothers Farrell and Niall Treacy were both knocked out in the heats of the men’s 100m speed skating.

China win first gold of home Games

Saturday 5 February 2022 14:11 , Dan Austin

China have taken their first gold medal of the Games after securing victory in the short track mixed relay speed skating event.

The hosts had never before won the gold in this event, but managed to do so in front of the home crowd by beating Italy, Hungary and Canada on the ice.

Italy’s Pietro Sighel pushed the Chinese hard on the final lap, but the host nation won by a margin of just 0.016s to take the gold.

Team GB beaten by Italy in curling

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:52 , Dan Austin

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have conceded defeat against Italy in the mixed doubles curling at the National Aquatics Centre.

The Scottish pair needed three points in the final end but shook hands with their Italian opponents before playing their final shot as they were resigned to coming up short.

This is Team GB’s second defeat in six matches, while Italy maintain their 100 percent record and are flying at the top of the round robin standings.

Wins for Norway, Switzerland and Canada mean GB sit third in the table with three games left to play.

Italy take big lead prior to final curling end vs Team GB

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:38 , Dan Austin

A less than ideal end from Team GB gives Italy a great chance to score big, and they take advantage.

The Italian pair take a long time-out and discuss their options with coach Violetta Caldart prior to their final shot, which Stefania Constantini absolutely nail, knocking away Jennifer Dodds’ red stone and scoring three in the process. The umpire is out to measure a possible fourth point for Italy but after a contentious debate, three is the final result.

The Italians now lead 7-4 with just one end to play, and it would take a sensational comeback from the British pair to avoid defeat now.

Team GB level up curling match with Italy

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:24 , Dan Austin

Team GB use a power play and time out discussion to take a big advantage in the sixth end and it looks as though they could score big, but Stefania Constantini delivers a superb final stone for Italy that reduces Team GB’s scoring chances.

Jennifer Dodds hits a good final shot though and GB still take two points to level things up at 4-4 with two ends to play.

Italy extend lead over GB in curling

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:12 , Dan Austin

The fifth end at the National Aquatics Centre finishes with Italy extending their lead by a further point over Team GB.

Italy nudge one of their yellow stones into the centre of the scoring zone and protect it with a couple out in front, and try as they might Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat just can’t shift it.

The measure is out to check whether the Italians are actually owed two points, but the final call is one. It’s 4-2 with three ends remaining.

Wallberg takes gold in men’s moguls!

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:01 , Dan Austin

21-year-old Walter Wallberg has won the men’s moguls gold medal in Beijing!

The Swede delivered a spellbinding run at the very end of the final at sensational speed in order to dethrone the defending champion Mikael Kingsbury, who had set an impressive score of his own in the previous run.

Wallberg combined sheer with velocity with excellent turning technique over the moguls to earn 83.23 points and is full value for his victory.

Italy re-take curling lead against Team GB

Saturday 5 February 2022 12:55 , Dan Austin

The Italians lead Team GB in the mixed doubles curling at the National Aquatics Centre once again, thanks to a superb final shot with the last stone of the fourth end which sends Jennifer Dodds’ effort flying and earns Italy two points.

Halfway through the match, the Italians lead 3- in a very tight encounter.

Wallberg tops mogul final second stage standings

Saturday 5 February 2022 12:49 , Dan Austin

The Swede Walter Wallberg has topped the second stage of the men’s moguls final, leading gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury with a score 80.33.

The final round, where the medals will be decided, will take place imminently, as six athletes compete for the title.

Those men are: Wallberg (SWE), Kingsbury (CAN), Horishma Ikuma (JPN), Benjamin Cavet (FRA), Cooper Woods-Topalovic (AUS) and Nick Page (USA).

Bogataj takes Olympic ski jump gold!

Saturday 5 February 2022 12:43 , Dan Austin

Slovenia’s Urša Bogataj has taken gold with a sensational final jump in the women’s individual normal hill ski jump!

Katharina Althaus led the standings going into the final jumps but lost points on style and comes second again after taking silver in Pyeongchang, while 26-year-old Bogataj takes the first gold of her career with a total of 239 points.

Another Slovenian, Nika Kriznar, takes the bronze.

  • The countries boycotting the Winter Olympics - who is involved and why?

    Several countries have opted against sending diplomatic delegations to the Games

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 5

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Beijing Games: ___ BIATHLON MIXED RELAY Norway won gold in the biathlon mixed relay, beating France and the Russian team in the first biathlon event of the Beijing Olympics. Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win. Norway, w

  • Risk-taker Eileen Gu makes China an Olympic force on snow

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu was 8 when she started teaching young wannabe daredevils how to do backflips on trampolines during her summer visits to China. “Back then, I would meet essentially the entire Chinese ski community at once,” Gu said. “There just weren't that many people.” In the tricky, sometimes unpleasant discussion about why this 18-year-old freeskiing force of nature who was born and raised in San Francisco is competing for her mother's homeland of China at the Beijing Olym

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into