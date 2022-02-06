Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat hosts China in curling after men’s downhill skiing postponed

Team Great Britain beat hosts China 6-5 in mixed doubles curling on Sunday, securing a second spot in the overall standings.

“We’re doing a lot of things right, the dynamic we’ve created has been great, and we’re very happy with our result,” said Bruce Mouat.

GB will face Norway in their next game today, who are fifth in the standings after six games played, and are still well within a shout to qualify.

Meanwhile, the United States won its first silver of the 2022 Olympics as Julia Marino bagged second place in the snowboarding slopestyle final. She was bested only by Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won a historic first Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand.

There are a total of seven medals up for grabs in today’s events and so far 16 countries have made the podium, with Norway and Slovenia leading the tally with two medals each. Team GB is yet to get its first medal.

Follow the latest updates:

Beijing Winter Olympics

New Zealand wins first ever Winter Olympics gold medal

Snowboarding: Julia Marino wins first medal for the US

Mixed doubles curling: British curlers beat China 6-5

Alpine skiing: Men's downhill to take place tomorrow

Australian curlers to return to competition despite Covid scare

Men’s 5000m speed skating

09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Patrick Roest takes the lead - and with an Olympic record time! What an effort from the Netherlands man.

Men’s 5000m speed skating

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

The men’s 5000m speed skating is the big gold medal event currently in progress.

Sven Kramer had set the early pace - but a couple of huge efforts from Norway’s Hallgeir Engebråten and the ROC’s Sergey Trofimov has knocked him off top spot. Engebråten now leads and was close to the Olympic record with a time of 6:09.88.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Australia curling team allowed to continue competing at Winter Olympics despite positive Covid test

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia’s mixed curling team have been granted a reprieve and will be allowed to complete the round-robin phase of the competition after a U-turn by the Chinese authorities.

Story continues

The Australian Olympic Committee announced earlier on Sunday that the pair had been withdrawn from the competition after Tahli Gill tested positive for coronavirus.

The AOC said Gill had been moved to an isolation facility and that arrangements were being made for her and team-mate Dean Hewitt to travel home as soon as possible.

However, the Australians later announced that the Chinese Public Health System had advised that the pair could continue under close contact provisions, and they returned to the ice for their afternoon match against Switzerland.

Australia curling team allowed to continue competing despite positive Covid test

Olympic organisers to address concerns over isolation situation

08:20 , Stuti Mishra

Olympic organisers say they’re addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus and working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment.

“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.

The comments came after multiple complaints about the isolation conditions. The German team called the situation for its athletes “unreasonable” and said rooms should be bigger and cleaner.

Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova said she couldn’t stomach most of the food she was given and mostly survived on a few pieces of pasta. Soon after the post, a team spokesperson posted a picture showing what he said was improved food, including salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yoghurt.

A total of 363 people inside the Olympic bubble have tested positive for Covid.

Men’s skiathlon: Alexander Bolshunov wins gold for ROC

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexander Bolshunov soaks up the applause as he crosses the line to take gold for the ROC in the men’s skiathlon 15km + 15km race.

Bolshunov has a lead of just over a minute over compatriot Denis Spitsov as he closed in on the gold medal. That is the ROC’s first gold medal of the Games.

Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave is battling for a top-15 place.

No large fluctuations in Covid cases expected, organisers say

07:20 , Stuti Mishra

A sharp drop in Covid-19 cases on Saturday among Beijing Olympics-related personnel was due to fewer arrivals at the airport and organisers said today that they did not expect any more large fluctuations in infection numbers.

China detected 10 new Covid cases among Olympic Games-related personnel yesterday, the organising committee of the Games said. That was down from Friday’s 45 cases - the second-highest daily tally since arrivals commenced last month.

Among the latest cases, four were new airport arrivals, including two athletes or team officials. The remaining six were already in the “closed loop”, a bubble keeping Games personnel away from the local population during the Olympics.

“With an increased number of arrivals there were more positive cases,” Huang Chun, the Games’ deputy director-general of the office of pandemic prevention and control, told a news conference.

“After the (Games’) opening ceremony on Friday there is a drop in arrivals and we have even less inbound flights which means there will be fewer positive cases.

“We hope that we can keep that trend going and there might be just minor fluctuations.”

Men's downhill to take place tomorrow

07:03 , Stuti Mishra

A new time has been announced for the men’s downhill Alpine skiing race, which was postponed today due to heavy wind and adverse weather conditions.

The race will now take place tomorrow, 7 February, at 12 noon Beijing time.

That means the two women’s giant slalom runs will now take place at 9.30am and 2.30pm, according to the official Olympics website.

Men's downhill to take place tomorrow

07:03 , Stuti Mishra

A new time has been announced for the men’s downhill Alpine skiing race, which was postponed today due to heavy wind and adverse weather conditions.

The race will now take place tomorrow, 7 February, at 12 noon Beijing time.

That means the two women’s giant slalom runs will now take place at 9.30am and 2.30pm, according to the official Olympics website.

Team GB’s Andrew Musgrave set for 30km skiathlon

06:47 , Stuti Mishra

Team Great Britain’s Andrew Musgrave will take on the men’s skiathlon at 7am GMT.

Musgrave finished seventh at Pyeongchang 2018, his best Olympic performance and Britain’s best result in the sport.

Musgrave earlier said he expects to feel right at home amid the gruelling conditions of Zhangjiakou Cross-Country Centre.

“It does play to my advantage that it’s going to baltic out there,” said Musgrave, who made his Games debut in Vancouver in 2010. “If you grow up in Aberdeenshire you get used to wind and rain and terrible conditions, so we’re good at tackling it when it’s not sunshine and minus five, which a lot of people see as the ideal conditions.”

Cross-country skiing: Swedes to seek time switch over biting cold

06:35 , Stuti Mishra

Sweden’s cross-country ski team have said they will ask the International Ski Federation (FIS) to start races earlier in the day at the Beijing Olympics to protect athletes from the freezing temperatures.

The National Cross-Country Centre in the mountains of Zhangjiakou, some 200 km north-west of Beijing, has seen temperatures lower than the FIS competition limit of -20 degrees Celsius in the run-up to the Games, with brisk winds adding an even greater chill factor.

“We have the cold limits we have, there is not much to say about that. I do not know if they also measure the wind effect,” Swedish team boss Anders Bystroem told reporters today.

“If FIS says it’s -17 degrees and it’s windy, and it’s -35 degrees with the wind chill, what do you do then?”

The Swede said the freezing temperatures and holding races in the late afternoon and early evening for European TV audiences were detrimental to the performance of the athletes.

He said he wanted Tuesday’s women’s sprint race moved earlier in the day.

“Yesterday the competition (women’s skiathlon) started at 4pm and Frida Karlsson was completely destroyed by the cold. It’s not good that the sprint starts even later,” Mr Bystroem said.

“We have talked in the team about making a request (to race earlier) during the day if it’s possible, at the same time I don’t think it will be possible to change the time because of the Olympic schedule.”

Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

06:19 , Stuti Mishra

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva lit up the ice on her Olympic debut on Sunday, soaring through her short program in the team figure skating competition and hinting at the record-breaking feats that are to come.

Valieva, nicknamed ‘Miss Perfect’ and already anointed by many good judges as the greatest female skater in history despite having scarcely started her senior career, scored 90.18, just short of her own world record of 90.45 that she set at last month’s European Championships.

More from Mark Staniforth here:

Teenage Russian figure skater makes striking Olympic debut

Australian curlers to return to competition despite Covid scare

06:00 , Stuti Mishra

Australia’s first-ever Olympic mixed doubles curling team, which was forced to pull out of the Beijing Games after Tahli Gill returned a series of positive Covid-19 tests, will now return to the competition, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has announced.

The last minute change came after Gill and Dean Hewitt were given permission by the Chinese public health authorities to continue competing under close contact rules following a meeting of the Medical Expert Panel.

The AOC earlier said it was trying to make arrangements to have Gill and Hewitt fly home rather than having Gill remain in an isolation hotel.

The duo will now compete in the match against Switzerland at 2pm, as scheduled.

Australian curlers Tahli Gill, left, and Dean Hewitt pose for a photo during a training session (AP)

'Can't really believe it', New Zealand's first ever Winter Olympic champion reacts to gold medal

05:43 , Stuti Mishra

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has spoken after making history by winning New Zealand's first ever gold medal in any Winter Olympics. She won the women's snowboarding slopestyle earlier, with the US taking silver.

"Honestly, I can't really believe it," she said. "I've been dreaming of this for a long time and yet for it to happen in reality, it's going to take a while to process."

A moment to cherish forever…



New Zealand’s first ever Winter Olympic Gold Medalist - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott#Earned #olympics



📸 @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/QfZIF3LNUx — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) February 6, 2022

The 20-year-old from Wanaka - who went in as the defending world champion - made an emphatic start in her opening ride at the Genting Snow Park and completed a stunning final run to win gold as the last rider up.

"I was at the top, and I just knew that I had to put down the run that I've been planning to do [for] the Olympics for the last year, really. And I just, yeah, I just had to be completely on it."

Cheers erupted in the stands after Sadowski-Synnott's run and two other medallists piled on top of her to congratulate her.

"Could not be more proud right now," the official account of the New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth Games Teams quickly tweeted after her win, as she scored an impressive 92.88 on her final run.

Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill postponed due to wind

05:26 , Stuti Mishra

The men’s downhill race at the Beijing Olympics has been postponed due to heavy winds in the upper and middle areas of the course that made it too dangerous to race.

Organisers said the opening event of the Alpine competition will now take place on another date, yet to be determined.

Mixed doubles curling: British curlers beat China 6-5

04:36 , Stuti Mishra

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds led Great Britain to victory in their mixed doubles curling clash with China, bringing Team GB to second in the overall standings.

A double take-out by Mouat at the last moment sealed a priceless victory for Team GB, winning the match by 6-5.

The curling duo’s victory today has put them in a strong spot heading to the final two games as the top four teams from qualifying will proceed to the semi-finals and fight for a medal.

GB will face Norway in their next game, who are fifth in the standings after six games played, and are still well within a shout to qualify.

British curlers sink China 6-5 in Beijing

Snowboarding: Julia Marino wins first medal for the US

04:21 , Stuti Mishra

Snowboarder Julia Marino has won silver for the United States in the women’s slopestyle snowboarding, their first medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Marino, 24, placed sixth in qualifying for the final, but stunned everyone with her second run, which scored her an 87.68, enough to cement her standing on the podium despite a fall in her third run.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the gold and Tess Coady of Australia took bronze. It was the first ever gold medal won by New Zealand in the Winter Olympics.

Silver medalist Julia Marino of the USA poses on the podium at the conclusion of the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle final on Sunday (EPA)

03:53 , Stuti Mishra

Welcome back to The Indepedent’s rolling coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics. A total of seven medals are up for grabs today in Snowboarding, Ski Jumping and Luge among others.

‘Anxiety was crazy,’ Farrell Treacy recalls fraught road to Beijing start line

06:28 , Stuti Mishra

Farrell Treacy revealed he overcame “crazy anxiety” to reach the short-track start line in Beijing after testing positive for coronavirus in mid-January as he feared his hopes of reaching a second Olympic Games were over.

Treacy finished last in his four-man 1,000m heat at the Capital Indoor Arena after a torrid build-up which included an enforced 10 days of isolation following his diagnosis midway through a training camp in Salt Lake City.

“I got Covid before I came and obviously with the Covid protocols in China it was looking very unlikely that I was even going to be here,” said the 26-year-old Treacy, who made his Games debut in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Mark Staniforth has more here:

‘Anxiety was crazy’ – Farrell Treacy recalls fraught road to Beijing start line

Round-up of Saturday’s action at 2022 Winter Olympics

Saturday 5 February 2022 14:30 , Dan Austin

Well, what a Saturday of sport it has been in Beijing.

Norway took a sensational victory in the biathlon mixed relay thanks to Johannes Thingnes Boe, who pulled his team back from nowhere in the anchor leg before an absolutely superb sprint to the line took him ahead of France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet and Eduard Latyapov of the Russian Olympic committee to win.

In the women’s individual normal hill ski jump final, meanwhile, Slovenia’s Urša Bogataj took gold with a sensational final jump. Katharina Althaus of Germany led the standings going into the final jumps but lost points on style and comes second again after taking silver in Pyeongchang four years ago.

21-year-old Walter Wallberg won the men’s moguls gold medal, meanwhile. The Swede delivered a spellbinding run at the very end of the final at sensational speed in order to dethrone the defending champion Mikael Kingsbury, who had set an impressive score of his own in the previous run.

On the ice, the Netherlands’ Irene set a new Olympic record while winning gold in the women’s 3000m speed skating, while China took their first gold of the games in the mixed relay speed skating.

For Team GB, curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds won one and lost in the mixed doubles curling, while brothers Farrell and Niall Treacy were both knocked out in the heats of the men’s 100m speed skating.

China win first gold of home Games

Saturday 5 February 2022 14:11 , Dan Austin

China have taken their first gold medal of the Games after securing victory in the short track mixed relay speed skating event.

The hosts had never before won the gold in this event, but managed to do so in front of the home crowd by beating Italy, Hungary and Canada on the ice.

Italy’s Pietro Sighel pushed the Chinese hard on the final lap, but the host nation won by a margin of just 0.016s to take the gold.

Team GB beaten by Italy in curling

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:52 , Dan Austin

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have conceded defeat against Italy in the mixed doubles curling at the National Aquatics Centre.

The Scottish pair needed three points in the final end but shook hands with their Italian opponents before playing their final shot as they were resigned to coming up short.

This is Team GB’s second defeat in six matches, while Italy maintain their 100 percent record and are flying at the top of the round robin standings.

Wins for Norway, Switzerland and Canada mean GB sit third in the table with three games left to play.

Italy take big lead prior to final curling end vs Team GB

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:38 , Dan Austin

A less than ideal end from Team GB gives Italy a great chance to score big, and they take advantage.

The Italian pair take a long time-out and discuss their options with coach Violetta Caldart prior to their final shot, which Stefania Constantini absolutely nail, knocking away Jennifer Dodds’ red stone and scoring three in the process. The umpire is out to measure a possible fourth point for Italy but after a contentious debate, three is the final result.

The Italians now lead 7-4 with just one end to play, and it would take a sensational comeback from the British pair to avoid defeat now.

Team GB level up curling match with Italy

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:24 , Dan Austin

Team GB use a power play and time out discussion to take a big advantage in the sixth end and it looks as though they could score big, but Stefania Constantini delivers a superb final stone for Italy that reduces Team GB’s scoring chances.

Jennifer Dodds hits a good final shot though and GB still take two points to level things up at 4-4 with two ends to play.

Italy extend lead over GB in curling

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:12 , Dan Austin

The fifth end at the National Aquatics Centre finishes with Italy extending their lead by a further point over Team GB.

Italy nudge one of their yellow stones into the centre of the scoring zone and protect it with a couple out in front, and try as they might Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat just can’t shift it.

The measure is out to check whether the Italians are actually owed two points, but the final call is one. It’s 4-2 with three ends remaining.

Wallberg takes gold in men’s moguls!

Saturday 5 February 2022 13:01 , Dan Austin

21-year-old Walter Wallberg has won the men’s moguls gold medal in Beijing!

The Swede delivered a spellbinding run at the very end of the final at sensational speed in order to dethrone the defending champion Mikael Kingsbury, who had set an impressive score of his own in the previous run.

Wallberg combined sheer with velocity with excellent turning technique over the moguls to earn 83.23 points and is full value for his victory.

Italy re-take curling lead against Team GB

Saturday 5 February 2022 12:55 , Dan Austin

The Italians lead Team GB in the mixed doubles curling at the National Aquatics Centre once again, thanks to a superb final shot with the last stone of the fourth end which sends Jennifer Dodds’ effort flying and earns Italy two points.

Halfway through the match, the Italians lead 3- in a very tight encounter.

Wallberg tops mogul final second stage standings

Saturday 5 February 2022 12:49 , Dan Austin

The Swede Walter Wallberg has topped the second stage of the men’s moguls final, leading gold medal favourite Mikael Kingsbury with a score 80.33.

The final round, where the medals will be decided, will take place imminently, as six athletes compete for the title.

Those men are: Wallberg (SWE), Kingsbury (CAN), Horishma Ikuma (JPN), Benjamin Cavet (FRA), Cooper Woods-Topalovic (AUS) and Nick Page (USA).

Bogataj takes Olympic ski jump gold!

Saturday 5 February 2022 12:43 , Dan Austin

Slovenia’s Urša Bogataj has taken gold with a sensational final jump in the women’s individual normal hill ski jump!

Katharina Althaus led the standings going into the final jumps but lost points on style and comes second again after taking silver in Pyeongchang, while 26-year-old Bogataj takes the first gold of her career with a total of 239 points.

Another Slovenian, Nika Kriznar, takes the bronze.