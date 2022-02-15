Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Japan in curling before Kamila Valieva returns to ice

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to the ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony until an investigation into the doping allegations is complete.

Elsewhere, China’s Eileen Gu, who won gold last week in big air, claimed silver in the women’s freeski slopestyle. Team GB’s wait for a medal goes on, though, as Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished eighth and ninth respectively. There was a further blow too as James Woods was forced to pull out of men’s qualifying. Eve Muirhead is up against it in the curling too, with last night’s defeat to Canada leaving Team GB’s playoff hopes in the balance.

Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below:

Beijing Olympics: Day 11

Gold for Anna Gasser in big air

China’s Eileen Gu wins silver in slopestyle

Team GB defeat Japan in must-win curling clash

Kirsty Muir offers GB bright hope for future

Team GB defeat Japan in curling

08:20 , Tom Kershaw

A crucial victory for Team GB in the women’s curling! Muirhead executes a great defensive shot and Japan cannot clear either of GB’s two stones with their final shot of the eighth end. That seals a 10-4 victory for GB, who have boosted their playoff hopes ahead of matches against China and the ROC in the round-robin.

Day 11 schedule

08:16 , Tom Kershaw

Here’s a reminder of what’s coming up in Beijing this morning:

8:28am: Speed skating - Women’s team pursuit final

8:47am: Speed skating - Men’s team pursuit final

10:00am: Figure skating - Women’s single skating short program

10:30am: Nordic combined

12:05am: Men’s curling

12:15am: Men’s two-man bobsleigh

Norway win men’s biathlon relay gold!

07:57 , Tom Kershaw

From over 100 seconds behind, Norway have snatched gold at the death in the men’s biathlon relay.

Eduard Latypov’s loss of nerves on his final visit to the shooting range cost Russia dearly and they’re pipped by France to silver too.

Team GB face Japan in curling

07:55 , Tom Kershaw

Japan were trailing 6-1 after three ends of this match but have reduced that gap to 7-4 now.

They were only able to settle for one in the sixth end but they’re firmly back in this must-win match now.

Men’s biathlon relay drama

07:51 , Tom Kershaw

There’s huge drama in the men’s biathlon relay. The Russians had seemingly been cruising to victory but Eduard Latypov falters badly on his last visit to the shooting range. That allows Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen to storm into the lead for Norway while Russia are now back in third. It’s set to be some finale!

Team GB face Japan in curling

07:26 , Tom Kershaw

There’s a first error of the match from Eve Muirhead in the fourth end as, while attempting to push out Japan’s yellow stone, she succeeds only in clipping her own red. That leaves Japan with virtually a free run and they ease in for two to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Yiming Su wins gold in men’s snowboard Big Air

07:23 , Tom Kershaw

China’s Yiming Su won gold earlier this morning with a spectacular second run in the men’s Big Air event.

The 18-year-old, who also won silver in the snowboard slopestyle, started with a frontside 1800 tail grab and came back with a backside triple cork 1800 in a second run that earned 93.00 points, drawing huge cheers from the home crowd.

His first two runs gave him a combined score of 182.5, while Norway’s Mons Roisland took silver with 171.75 while Canadian Max Parrot finished with the bronze in 170.25.

Yiming Su celebrates winning gold in the men’s Big Air (Getty)

Team GB face Japan in curling

06:59 , Tom Kershaw

The perfect start for GB has continued as they take a 6-1 lead after just three ends against Japan.

Muirhead finished the end with a fine shot, clearing the Japanese stone that was lying second.

Muir gives GB hope for future

06:53 , Tom Kershaw

Kirsty Muir might have just fallen short of the medals this year, after finishing fifth place in the Big Air and eighth in the women’s slopestyle, but the 17-year-old has offered plenty of hope for the future.

Kirsty Muir shines bright as Team GB’s undisputed breakthrough act

Woods withdraws from men’s slopestyle

06:46 , Tom Kershaw

Elsewhere this morning, there was bad news for Team GB’s James Woods, who was forced to withdraw from men’s freeski slopestyle competition due to severe back pain.

James Woods will not compete in the freeski slopestyle competition on medical grounds. #TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/7WRvfsGwj6 — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 15, 2022

Team GB face Japan in curling

06:38 , Tom Kershaw

Team GB make a strong start as Japanese skip Satsuki Fujisawa falters, allowing Eve Muirhead to slide in for three.

In the second end, the momentum swings back and forth as Japan’s third and skip make errors again. Muirhead ensures GB are lying closest with her final throw, meaning Japan can only nip in with their final shot to take one.

Britain lead 3-1 after two ends. A fine start.

Team GB begin must-win curling clash

06:24 , Tom Kershaw

Team GB are back on the ice as Eve Muirhead and co. begin a must-win match against Japan.

Last night’s defeat against Canada left GB’s play-off hopes in a very precarious position and defeat here might spell the end of their medal hopes.

This represents the toughest of their three remaining matches, though, with China and the ROC considered weaker opponents.

Winter Olympics 2022: Valieva argues positive drug test caused by mix-up of medicine

06:02 , Shweta Sharma

Kamila Valieva argued at a hearing that her positive drug test came because of a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday.

"Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking," Denis Oswald, permanent chair of the International Olympic Committee’s Disciplinary Commission said.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to let her compete in Tuesday evening’s single event led to uproar from athletes and officials around the world.

The decision came after the panel agreed with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) decision to lift a ban on her.

Following the decision, the 15-year-old told Russia’s Channel One after practice on Monday: “These (past few) days have been very difficult for me”.

"It’s as if I don’t have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Winter Olympics 2022: Valieva argues positive drug test caused by mix-up of medicine

Winter Olympics 2022: Gasser thrilled over ‘biggest achievement’

05:13 , Shweta Sharma

Austria’s Anna Gasser, who won the second big gold medal in big air, said it was an “unexpected” victory for her today.

“All the young girls [have been] inspiring me so much over the last four years – the progression was so high. I was just so happy to be part of the big show. To walk away with the win is unbelievable and I’m so happy to show my tricks in the big stage,” she said.

Describing it as her biggest achievement, she said her feat can inspire another generation and other riders to get into snowboarding.

She retained her Olympics title earlier today by scoring a huge 95.50 points on her final run after successfully landing a 1260.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand and Japan’s Murase Kokomo held second and third spots on the podium.

Winter Olympics 2022: Team GB star James Woods unable to make slopestyle

05:12 , Shweta Sharma

James Woods, Team GB’s only competitor in the freeski slopestyle, was not able to make it for the men’s slopestyle qualifying after suffering an injury during the big air.

In a lengthy post on Instagram before his no-show, he said he is “full of painkillers and strapped up in bed” ahead of a freestyle skiing event. But seemed hopeful and said might be “ready for action” after a good sleep.

“Unfortunately this morning my back completely seized up due to heavy landings throughout the Big Air event and Slopestyle practice and I’ve been unable to move freely or without pain all day,” he had said.

Winter Olympics 2022: US men beat Switzerland 7-4 in curling

04:51 , Shweta Sharma

The US men’s curling team moved within reach of a playoff berth beating Switzerland 7-4.

The John Shuster-led team is now in fourth place after its fourth victory following matches against the two bottom teams on the board: Italy and Denmark.

It would take six wins for the 2018 gold medalists to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Defending silver medalists Sweden (7-0) remained unbeaten with an 8-3 win over Denmark in the morning session. Britain (5-1) is in second, and Canada (5-2) beat China 10-8 to hold onto third place.

Winter Olympics 2022: Switzerland beat Italy to win downhill gold

04:28 , Shweta Sharma

Switzerland’s Corinne Suter has won the women’s downhill gold to disrupt hopes of an Italian sweep at the top of podium. The 2021 world champion won with a lead of 0.16 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia.

Italy’s Goggia and Nadia Delago, who were set to win gold before Suter took to the slopes, will have to settle with silver and bronze respectively.

Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t make it to the podium after posting a time of 1:34.36.

(AP)

China’s Eileen Gu wins silver in slopestyle

03:36 , Shweta Sharma

America-born Eileen Gu has won her second medal for China, taking silver in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle final.

Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud took the gold in the event after a second run score of 86.5.

Estonia Kelly Sildaru won bronze after finishing third and was greeted by Gremaud and Gu at the finish line.

Gold for Anna Gasser in big air

02:54 , Adam Withnall

Austria’s Anna Gasser tops the podium in the women’s snowboard big air, retaining her Olympic title in the process.

Gasser scored a huge 95.50 points on her final run after successfully landing a 1260, a feat that could not be matched by her closest competitors Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand and Japan’s Murase Kokomo.

Sadowski-Synnott takes silver, with Kokomo in third place completing the podium.

Anna Gasser from Austria puts on an incredible final run to take the #Gold medal in the women’s #Snowboard big air!



95.50! Incredible!#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/jTyIMHo3I8 — Olympics (@Olympics) February 15, 2022

Team GB looking to ‘make corrections’ in bobsleigh after tough first day in Beijing

01:09 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: Nick Gleeson says he’d push pilot Brad Hall until his legs fall off and he will need to do all that and more to get Britain in two-man medal contention.

Things did not go to Hall’s immaculately devised plan on the opening day of men’s bobsleigh competition in Yanqing, which ended with Britain in 11th place.

Tom Harle has the story.

Team GB looking to ‘make corrections’ in bobsleigh after tough first day in Beijing