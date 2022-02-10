Winter Olympics LIVE: Chloe Kim wins big in halfpipe as Nathan Chen eyes skating gold

Graeme Massie and Namita Singh
·5 min read
US skater Nathan Chen will be chasing Olympic gold as he takes to the ice again in Beijing with a commanding lead in the men’s free skate competition.

The Utah native will be looking to secure his first Olympic individual gold medal and to hold off Japanese rival Yuzuru Hanyu, who will be eying a dramatic comeback.

Chen, 22, had a world record performance with a short program score of 113.97 just days ago, which has him sitting on top of the field ahead of the free skate on Thursday morning in China.

The medals are decided by adding together the scores of the short program and the free skate.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kim, the youngest woman ever to win an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding at the age of 17, is the prohibitive favourite to repeat her victory in the halfpipe event.

Kim, now 21, faces competition from Chinese snowboarders Cai Xuetong, 27, and Liu Jiayu, 28, as well as Japanese sisters Sena and Ruki Tomita.

Follow the latest updates:

Key Points

  • How does the halfpipe work?

  • Chloe Kim’s first halfpipe run ‘guaranteed gold’, says NBC experts

03:01 , Namita Singh

The first women’s curling session is more than halfway through. Here are the updates on who is maintaining the lead:

Team GB leading against Switzerland with 4-2

Denmark has scored 6-3 against China

Swedish curlers are also in the lead against Japan with 5-3

Team USA is ahead of ROC by 6-3

Britain&#x002019;s Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff compete during the women&#x002019;s round robin session 1 game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition (AFP via Getty Images)
Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff compete during the women’s round robin session 1 game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition (AFP via Getty Images)

Kim secures gold

02:56 , Namita Singh

Chloe Kim has successfully defended her title, winning gold for Team USA for the second time in the Olympic Games. Her competitors could not improve on their score, as she maintained the lead with the 94 points she earned in her first run.

Second place is taken by Queralt Castellet of Spain while Sena Tomita will take bronze for Japan.

Chen in lead for gold

02:27 , Namita Singh

Nathan Chen of Team USA is currently leading the scoreboard in the chase for figure skating gold, having earned 113.97 at the end of the men’s short programme. Meanwhile, two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru stands at number eight with 95.15 points.

Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Getty Images)
Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Getty Images)

Chloe Kim in tears after first final run

02:05 , Graeme Massie

The snowboarder could be heard saying that she had a terrible practice as the tears flowed afterwards.

Kim landed a method air, a frontside 1080, a 900, and a 540 before finishing with a second1080.

She could then be heard saying she was going to attempt a 1260 spin on her next run.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
USA&#39;s Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women&#39;s halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H &amp; S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
USA's Chloe Kim reacts after her run in the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

Chloe Kim’s first halfpipe run ‘guaranteed gold’, says NBC experts

01:57 , Graeme Massie

NBC commentators say that American Chloe Kim’s opening halfpipe run should be good enough to secure the gold medal, after she scored a massive 94.0 and grabbed hold of first place.

How does the halfpipe work?

01:48 , Graeme Massie

Chloe Kim is one of 12 finalists in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event.

Each competitor will get three runs through the halfpipe and can perform up to six scoring tricks.

Each of the three runs will be scored by six judges, with the best and worst scores thrown out and the other four averaged to produce an overall total.

The best of the three runs counts as the final score for each competitor.

Chloe Kim of Team United States performs a trick in practice ahead of the Women&#39;s Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Getty Images)
Chloe Kim of Team United States performs a trick in practice ahead of the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Getty Images)

Team USA excited about Chloe Kim going for gold

01:37 , Graeme Massie

“The vibe knowing Chloe Kim is competing in the women’s halfpipe finals tonight,” Team USA tweeted.

And it also added: “Back-to-back 1080s in 2018. Coming for back-to-back golds in 2022.”

Fearless Chloe Kim primed to blaze trail at Winter Olympics and beyond

01:32 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: All eyes will be on Chloe Kim as she begins the defence of her women’s halfpipe title at the Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old is out to grab another gold medal to complete a remarkable four-year journey from Pyeongchang to Beijing. In that time Kim has redefined the possibilities for an athlete both on the outside and within, breaking new ground surrounding the expectations of an Olympic champion.

Kim graduated from child halfpipe prodigy to the world’s best female snowboarder four years ago, delighting fans as the first woman ever to land back-to-back 1080s. Her exploits saw her compatriot and bronze medallist Arielle Gold describe her as “the greatest women’s snowboarder of all time, by far”.

Fearless Chloe Kim primed to blaze trail at Winter Olympics and beyond

Speed skating ice maker denies being pressured by Dutch team

00:57 , Graeme Massie

The Winter Olympic speed skating ice maker has denied being pressured by the Dutch team to make conditions favourable to their athletes.

Canadian Mark Messer said that although he met with Dutch team scientist Sander van Ginkel, he had not altered the surface at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval.

A Dutch website had quoted Sander van Ginkel, who said he had shared tests and measurements with Mr Messer.

More below.

Winter Olympic speed skating ice maker denies being pressured by Dutch team

