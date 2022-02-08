Winter Olympics LIVE: Eileen Gu takes gold for China as Austria’s Mayer triumphs in super-G

Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who chose to represent China, has won gold for the country in the freestyle big air competition as she stunned Tess Ledeux of France, earning the first of what she hopes will be three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

Nicknamed the “Snow Princess”, the 18-year-old from San Francisco dropped to her knees when her score of 94.50 was announced after the third run.

Another skiing record was created on day 4 of the Winter Games as defending champion Matthias Mayer became the first man to win an Alpine skiing gold medal in three consecutive Olympic Games after he finished first in the super-G on Tuesday.

Mayer, who won gold in downhill in Sochi in 2014 and super-G in Pyeongchang four years ago, finished the race 1 minute 19.94 seconds, with American Ryan Cochran-Siegle just four hundredths of a second behind him.

Elsewhere, American skater Nathan Chen will begin his quest for gold against two-time Olympic champion and rival Yuzuru Hanyu in the men’s short programme.

And Team GB’s mixed curlers are targeting bronze in their playoff match against Sweden on Tuesday afternoon.

05:06 , Namita Singh

Austria’s Matthias Mayer successfully defended his super-G Olympic title as he completed the race in 1 minute 19.94 seconds. He was closely followed by Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Seigle who was trailing behind by 0.04 seconds, landing the second spot on the podium.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway took bronze.

It’s a second straight #Gold for Matthias Mayer of Austria in the #AlpineSkiing Men´s Super G.



He won the same event at #PyeongChang2018❗



Congratulations!#Beijing2022 — Olympics (@Olympics) February 8, 2022

04:58 , Namita Singh

San Francisco-born Eileen Gu secured her first gold medal for China on Tuesday in dramatic fashion, landing a first 1620 on her final jump in women’s freestyle big air event.

Arpan Rai reporting the details:

Eileen Gu takes gold with dramatic final run in Beijing

Uno Shoma leading the figure skating short programme

04:50 , Namita Singh

Uno Shoma of Japan bettered his personal best as he earned 105.90 points in the figure skating short programme to top the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Hanyu Yuzuru earned a 95.15, thanks to his quad toe, triple toe and triple axel.

Shoma Uno of Team Japan skates during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four (Getty Images)

Ski jumpers disqualified over too-big suits

04:32 , Namita Singh

The International Ski Federation says five jumpers were disqualified from the mixed team competition at the Beijing Olympics because their jumpsuits were too big and offered an aerodynamic advantage.

FIS says no one filed an official protest after the jumpsuits were inspected during the competition.

German silver medalist Katharina Althaus and Japanese star Sara Takanashi were among the five women whose suits violated rules in the Olympic debut of an event that featured two women and two men on each team.

FIS says the suits that violated rules were produced exclusively for the Olympics and were not tested in advance, an opportunity that just a few nations took advantage of before arriving in Beijing.

Norway had two jumpers, Silje Opseth and Anna Odine Stroem, with jumpsuits that didn’t pass inspection. Austria’s Daniela Iraschko Stolz was also disqualified.

Silje Opseth of Team Norway jumps during Mixed Team Ski Jumping final round (Getty Images)

Donovan Carrilo: First Mexican figure skater in 30 years qualifies for free skate

04:15 , Namita Singh

Mexico’s flag-bearer during the Opening Ceremony and his country’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years, Donovan Carrilo, 22, has qualified for the free skate after a solid short programme.

One of four athletes representing Mexico at the Winter Olympics, he said he is very “grateful”.

“Being the first Mexican after 30 years to have the opportunity to represent my country in the Olympic Games is something for which I am very grateful and motivated. I hope that during my journey in these Games more boys and girls from my country are inspired and find my story as a motivation.”

Mexico's Donovan Carrillo competes in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (AFP via Getty Images)

Mayer in the lead for super G alpine skiing

03:55 , Namita Singh

Defending champion Matthias Mayer of Austria has taken a lead in the medal event of the alpine skiing. He was nearly displaced by Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who is trailing him by just 0.04 seconds.

Matthias Mayer of Team Austria reacts following his run during the Men's Super-G (Getty Images)

Eileen Gu takes gold for China

03:17 , Namita Singh

It’s gold for Gu. The skier bounced back in the third run, outdoing France’s Tess Ledeux best two-run score of 187.50, as Gu earned a total score of 188.25 points.

The competition was initially thought of as a run between Gu and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud for the second spot. However, the results became clear after Gu delivered a stunning performance earning herself 94.50 points while the others failed to repeat their previous runs.

Ledeux won silver, while bronze went to Gremaud of Switzerland.

Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China reacts during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final (Getty Images)

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu set to take the stage in figure skating

03:03 , Namita Singh

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu is set to take the stage in the women’s short program figure skating event that is currently underway. The two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion has broken 19 scoring records and is among the favourites once again in Beijing.

Yuzuru Hanyu of Team Japan looks on during a practice session for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Getty Images)

France’s Tess Ledeux on top

02:46 , Namita Singh

As the second run ends, Tess Ledeux of France maintains her lead as she earns the best total score of 187.50. While Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud outdid her French counterpart in the second run earning 93.25 points, she is currently trailing behind Ledeux by five points in total. Gu is a close third, with a score of 182.25.

Tess Ledeux of Team France reacts during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final (Getty Images)

Big Air final: How does it work?

02:38 , Namita Singh

How does it work? All the skiers get three runs in the game. They must do at least two different tricks on their runs.The best two scores from runs in which different tricks were performed will count for their total. Our current leader is Tess Ledeux of France, who put down a brilliant 1620 in her first attempt to earn 94.50 points.

Tess Ledeux of Team France on a practice run ahead of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final (Getty Images)

Eileen Gu aims for gold!

02:34 , Namita Singh

China’s Eileen Gu, a big home favourite in the women’s freeski big air final, currently stands at a score of 93.75 trailing behind France’s Tess Ledeux, who outscored her earning the top spot at the end of the first run with 94.50 points.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ten medals to be won in Tuesday’s events in Beijing

02:02 , Graeme Massie

(AFP via Getty Images)

Medal events on Tuesday in Beijing.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s super G.

Biathlon

Men’s 20km individual

Cross-country skiing

Women’s sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final; Men’s sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final

Curling

Mixed doubles bronze medal game; Mixed doubles gold medal game

Freestyle skiing

Women’s freeski big air final

Luge

Women’s singles run 4

Snowboard

Women’s parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final; Men’s parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

Men’s 1500m

