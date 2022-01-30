Have the Winter Olympics caught you cold? Here’s our armchair guide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Butler
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

Have the Winter Olympics caught you cold? Just like the Jamaican bobsleigh team (their first appearance since 1998) the Games are back as the biggest global stars on snow and ice descend on Beijing in pursuit of all things gold, silver and bronze. The timings are not the most sociable for viewers in the UK – with most days’ events starting about midnight and finishing about 3pm – but there is a lot to get excited about. Here’s our armchair guide on what to follow, when and why snowboard cross might be your new favourite sport.

When do the Games start?

The opening ceremony is a Friday night affair on 4 February, with 3,000 performers and Beijing 2022 organisers promising a cauldron-lighting that is “unprecedented in the over 100-year history of the Olympic Games” at the National Stadium, affectionately known as the Bird’s Nest. However, events will start before the opening ceremony, with curling and luge kicking things off on Wednesday, before Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and ice hockey (including a huge women’s match between the defending Olympic champions, the USA, and the world No 3s, Finland) get going on Thursday.

The Bird&#39;s Nest stadium in Beijing
The Bird's Nest stadium will host an opening ceremony ‘unprecedented in the over 100-year history of the Olympic Games’. Photograph: Ng Han Guan/AP

How many athletes are GB sending?

Team GB has 50 fully vaccinated athletes – nine shy of the 2018 total – with the speed skater Ellia Smeding given the final berth last week. All are expected to follow strict Covid protocols: they have to to stay and eat in designated locations and have been instructed to minimise hugs, high-fives and handshakes at all times, although commemorative condoms in their hotel rooms suggest authorities are anticipating some rule-breaking. In slightly less tantalising developments, the GB athletes have been offered temporary mobile phones because of fears they could be spied on by the Chinese government. Britain has joined the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in refusing to send any official diplomats over China’s record of human rights abuses.

How many medals are GB hoping for?

Seven, which would surpass the record haul of five, won at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018. “British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals at the Olympics, and between five and nine medals at the Paralympics,” said UK Sport’s chief executive, Sally Munday.

Which Britons should we watch out for?

The first opportunity for GB medals will most likely come on 8 February, day four of the Games, when the Scottish curlers (and childhood friends) Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will attempt to turn their world mixed doubles title into some Olympic hardware. Izzy Atkin will also be in the mix for a medal in the first Olympic women’s freeski big air final. Dave Ryding, a 35-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire, became the first British skier to win a gold medal in the 55-year history of the Alpine World Cup last week and he will go for men’s slalom gold on 16 February. But the reigning snowboard cross world champion, Charlotte Bankes, and the Sochi 2014 freestyle skiing silver medallist, Gus Kenworthy, are GB’s best hopes, after defecting from France and USA respectively.

What else is worth watching?

The American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, a double Olympic gold medallist, is set for a showdown with her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in the women’s slalom on 9 February. A similar battle will commence on the figure-skating rink between Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and USA’s Nathan Chen. The pair are fierce rivals: Hanyu has said he is planning to attempt the hallowed quad axel jump in Beijing, while Yale student Chen is hoping to sneak the gold before preparing for his exams in May.

How can I watch it in the UK?

Coverage is shared between BBC and Eurosport, with more than 300 hours of live action on BBC One and Two, and plenty more options online and on the red button. Eurosport subscribers can beam Beijing into their homes online or via their own app, while Discovery+ offers the choice to watch every event live.

What will the Guardian’s coverage be?

Sean Ingle and Bryan Armen Graham will don their hats and gloves to report live from the Games and you can sign up to Martin Belam’s daily newsletter via email to keep you up to date with all the best action, plus a few quirky stories you may have missed. And you can join our team of writers online for outstanding rolling coverage in our live blog, which will feature everything from video highlights to analysis to the latest interviews and reaction.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Traded to LAFC, former 'Caps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still on the move with Canada

    Recently traded from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau is still on the move. Currently in camp in Florida with Canada, the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Candiac, Que., is headed to Honduras and El Salvador with a game against the U.S. in Hamilton in between as the Canadian men play three crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week. In a surprise move last Thursday, Vancouver sent Crepeau to LAFC in exchange for US$1 million in general allocation money plus a 2025 first-round pic

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec