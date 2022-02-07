Winter Olympics 2022: Teenager Kirsty Muir makes Big Air final, plus latest news and results

(Getty Images)

The youngest member of the British team at the Beijing Olympics, Kirsty Muir, booked her place in the Big Air final as the 17-year-old qualified seventh.

Only the top 12 made it through to the shoot-out for the medals with Muir’s countrywoman Katie Summerhayes just missing out in 13th place.

Muir was the pick of the British athletes in action on Monday, landing a double 1260 in her opening round, which she had struggled with in practice, to help cement her place in the final.

There was a big shock in the women’s giant slalom when the big favourite and defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin crashed off the course and out of the competition after just the seventh gate of her opening run.

In the blue-riband event of the men’s alpine skiing, the downhill, which had previously been postponed from its weekend slot because of high winds, Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won gold ahead of Frenchman Johan Clarey – just 0.10seconds behind in second – and Austria’s Matthias Mayer completing the podium.

There was a fairytale gold medal in the men’s slopestyle competition for Canadian Max Parrot, a silver medallist four years ago who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the end of 2018 and had to undergo a six-month course of chemotherapy.

There was a bizarre moment in the women’s ice hockey when Parrot’s countrywomen had to take to the ice in masks after a delay in the Russian Olympic Committee getting their latest Covid results ahead of their group match.

Meanwhile, another Russian Olympic Committee athlete Kamila Valieva made history as the first woman to land a quadruple jump at a Winter Olympics. The 15-year-old helped spearhead ROC to gold ahead of the USA’s silver and Japan in the bronze-medal position.