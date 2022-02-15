Winter Olympics 2022: Muir and Summerhayes miss out on medals, latest news and results

(Getty Images)

Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes both finished outside the medals in the slopestyle final to extend Team GB’s wait for a first medal at these Winter Olympics.

Scottish school girl Muir, at 17 the youngest member of the team, produced a best run of 71.30 points to leave her down in eighth place, just a spot above teammate Summerhayes.

Gold went to Mathilde Gremaud, of Switzerland, while China’s Olympic champion from Big Air, Eileen Gu, won silver with Estonian Kelly Sildaru completing the podium.

Following a second top eight finish at her first Olympics, Muir said: “Overall, I’m just happy to be in the final but a little disappointed just making a couple of little mistakes.

“All the girls have been smashing it but I would have hoped that I could have been in the running. The sport is moving at a really fast rate, so I’ve got a lot to do to keep up with it but this gives me motivation to keep working.”

There was disappointment for James ‘Woodsy’ Woods in the men’s slopestyle qualifying. Woods have been dosed with painkillers after his back seized up – caused by his Big Air and slopestyle training runs – and he did not take to the starting ramp on medical advice.

In the women’s downhill, Sofia Goggia capped off a remarkable comeback from a sprained left knee, cruciate ligament damage and a fractured fibula just three-and-a-half weeks ago to take silver.

But she was pipped to the gold by Switzerland’s Corinne Suter by 0.16seconds with Goggia’s fellow Italian Nadia Delago in third. American Mikaela Shiffrin was down in 18th place.