Winter Olympics 2022 LIVE: Opening ceremony taking place in Beijing as curling continues

(AP)

The 2022 Winter Olympics will formally get underway with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday in Beijing.

The ceremony is taking place at the Bird’s Nest stadium, built and used for the 2008 summer Olympic games, as Beijing becomes the first city to host both editions of the games.

The opening ceremony will be directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies in 2008.

Chinese state television says that Zhang will use technology to create an “ethereal and romantic” event.

The parade of nations is expected to follow the same order as at Beijing 2008, with countries entering the stadium according the strokes used in the Chinese-language characters of their names.

Greece, as tradition dictates, will enter first as the first ever host of the Olympics, and China as the host nation will enter last.

Away from the ceremony, British curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will take on Australia in the mixed doubles event.

US hockey star Brianna Decker out of Winter Olympics after suffering serious leg injury

00:59 , Graeme Massie

US hockey star Brianna Decker is out of the Winter Olympics after suffering a serious leg injury in her first game in Beijing.

Decker, 30, was stretchered off the ice after a collision with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen during the preliminary round women’s hockey game.

Now USA Hockey says that the forward, one of the world’s best players, will miss the rest of the competition.

