Winter Olympics 2022: Curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat edge out Canada in tight contest

Britain’s curlers continued their perfect start to the Beijing Olympics with victory over Canada at the Ice Cube.

Competing at the venue which had hosted the swimming at the Summer Games back in 2008, Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat beat the highly rated Canadian pair to give them two wins from their opening matches.

Canada had the opportunity to push for the win with a stone advantage at the final end but could not make it count leaving the GB pair to add to their previous win against Sweden.

Following an unbeaten start, Dodds, who with Mouat is among the gold-medal favourites in the new event at these Games, said: “If you said at the start of the week that we were going to be 2-0 having played two great teams in Sweden and Canada, I think anyone in the field would take that.

“I think it’s a good confidence boost and we will need to raise our game again against Switzerland.”

Dodds and Mouat are back on the ice again later on Thursday for their third match against the Swiss.