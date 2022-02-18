Is winter’s next blast on tap for southwestern Illinois? Here’s what we know

Is another round of wintry weather headed toward the metro-east late next week?

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s forecast showed a 20% chance of snow Wednesday, a 30% chance of snow Wednesday night and 40% chance of snow Thursday.

The Weather Channel’s website, meanwhile, on Friday showed a possibility of 1-3 inches of snow Wednesday night, 1-3 inches possible Thursday and 1 inch possible Thursday night.

Accuweather’s website also is showing wintry precipitation for Thursday.

“It’s certainly a system we’re keeping our eye on,” Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the NWS of St. Louis, said Friday afternoon. “At this time frame, what we’re looking at is, are all the models saying the same thing. At this point they are — that a system is coming up with cold air in place and that we’ll see some wintry precipitation in the area.

“We’re watching where it tracks. But we’re almost certain we’ll have some type of system to keep an eye on next week.

Deitsch said any precipitation likely would happen Thursday into Thursday night.

“We’ll probably get a better idea by the end of this weekend,” he said. “We won’t be able to dial down exact amounts, but we’ll at least be confident whether or not we’re going to get some impactful winter at that point.”

Prior to the potential storm, temperatures will reach highs of around 57 on Sunday, 62 on Monday and 62 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s website. They then will plummet into the 30s on Wednesday.

“Everyone, enjoy your warmth now,” Deitsch said with a laugh.

The National Weather Service recommends keeping plugged into the forecast as it develops, www.weather.gov.