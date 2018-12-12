Winter Meetings Day 3: Yankees are getting close to a deal with J.A. Happ

We’ve descended upon Las Vegas for the Major League Baseball winter meetings, the epicenter of baseball news and rumors this week. Every day, we’ll keep you up to speed with this curated rundown of the day’s top talking about. Check back often, because we’ll update this post with everything you should be caring about.

As Day 3 begins, the winter meetings thus far have been pretty quiet. Nothing like last week’s busy rush of big-name moves. Might the last day change that? We’ll see. The most interesting name getting a lot traction Wednesday morning is free-agent pitcher J.A. Happ.

We know the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are his top suitors, and there were indications that the Yankees are getting close with Happ but not quite to the finish line.


The latest is the Phillies reportedly being out on Happ:


The Yankees are the favorites to land free-agent pitcher J.A. Happ, but it’s not done yet. (AP)
Top headlines from the winter meetings:

Charlie Morton signs $30M deal with Rays
Andrew McCutchen signs three-year, $50M deal with Phillies
Blue Jays release shortstop Troy Tulowitzki
The Dodgers are shopping Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp
Craig Counsell really, really isn’t in favor of banning the shift
Joe Maddon has an interesting book he’s reading this offseason

The J.T. Realmuto race is heating up

Even though the Mets/Yankees/Marlins trade tango is stalled doesn’t mean that Realmuto talks have slowed down. In fact, they’re opening up and the effects are rippling around baseball.

The Reds are among the teams now in the mix:



The Dodgers would also love to have Realmuto (who wouldn’t?) but they reportedly won’t give up Cody Bellinger to get him.


And if the whole thing spins of the control for the Mets, they’re already starting to look elsewhere.


Reds, Dodgers keep talking trades

Worth noting: Ken Rosenthal also says nothing in close.


Is Nelson Cruz next for the Rays?

Now that they’ve got Charlie Morton, our Jeff Passan says Nelson Cruz makes a lot of sense in Tampa Bay.


The Mets-Yankees blockbuster seems stalled

If you thought the Mets-Yankees-Marlins blockbuster trade rumors involving J.T. Realmuto and Noah Syndergaard were too good to be true, you might be right. At least for now.  It sounds like the hottest rumor of the winter meetings is cooling off.


White Sox meeting with Bryce, Manny

Are the Chicago White Sox ready to spend? They’re at least getting some face time with the biggest free agents out there, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.


The Giants aren’t getting a ton of inquiries about Madison Bumgarner

The logic here seems to check out too.


The latest on Sonny Gray’s market

The Yankees are eager to trade Gray, who has disappointed since coming to NYC, it’s just a matter of finding the right partner. Right now, here’s the field, according to Jon Heyman.


Good read: Tim Brown on the Vegas winter meetings so far


