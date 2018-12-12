Winter Meetings Day 2: Dodgers 'actively' shopping Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp

We’ve descended upon Las Vegas for the Major League Baseball winter meetings, the epicenter of baseball news and rumors this week. Every day, we’ll keep you up to speed with this curated rundown of the day’s top talking about. Check back often, because we’ll update this post with everything you should be caring about.

It’s no secret that Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp are on the trade block. Now comes word from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Los Angeles Dodgers efforts to trade one or both outfielders have been ramping up at the winter meetings.

According to a source, the Dodgers are actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig and/or Matt Kemp. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2018





The reports comes on the heels of previous reports linking Puig to trade talks between the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. Both reports left open the possibility that another Dodgers outfielder could be traded instead.

#Dodgers, #Reds have talked multiple times, sources tell The Athletic. Different packages being discussed; Puig in play as well as other LAD outfielders, pitchers. Dodgers want to clear money for other pursuits. Puig projected $11.3M in arb, per @mlbtraderumors, Alex Wood $9M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018





Dodgers and Reds are discussing deals, some of which include Yasiel Puig. If it happens Puig would be reunited with hitting coach Turner Ward for more kisses. #puigyourfriend — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018





It’s becoming more likely this is the winter the Dodgers finally trade Yasiel Puig. (AP)

The Dodgers have a logjam of outfielders with Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo and Chris Taylor in the mix. That depth makes Puig and/or Kemp expendable. Now we’ll wait to see if the Reds or another team want them bad enough.

Giants unlikely to trade Madison Bumgarner this winter

Another National League West star who’s been mentioned in trade rumors is San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. A trade during the offseason, however, is looking less likely, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

A source said it is becoming less and less likely that the Giants will trade Madison Bumgarner this winter, though it still can't be ruled out. A midseason trade seems more likely if the Giants are not in contention, the source said. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 12, 2018





Bumgarner, 29, will be a free agent following the 2019 season. He’s had some tough luck with injuries the past two seasons, which we’re sure have lowered his value to some degree. By waiting, the Giants might be hoping he’ll rebuild some of that value. An extension seems unlikely.

Red Sox listening to offers for Rick Porcello

On Monday we heard that the Boston Red Sox likely wouldn’t spend big money to retain free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel. Now comes a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that suggests the Red Sox could be willing to invest big money into the entire makeup of their bullpen. First though, they would need to clear some salary space. Nightengale says that could involve trading starting pitcher Rick Porcello.

The Boston #Redsox, trying to clear salary space for bullpen help, are openly listening to offers on Rick Porcello, and rivals insist also are willing to talk about Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2018





The report also mentions shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. as possible trade chips. The Arizona Diamondbacks have emerged as possible suitors for Bradley Jr., Nick Carfardo of the Boston Globe reports.

Jackie Bradley Jr is high atop Arizona DBacks wish list to replace AJ Pollock according to a major league source. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) December 11, 2018





Based on the USA Today report, the Red Sox are looking for a deeper bullpen as opposed to the one that relied heavily on Kimbrel down the stretch in 2018. Kimbrel was seemingly the only true reliever manager Alex Cora trusted in the postseason, which forced him to use Porcello and other starting pitchers to record crucial outs that middle relievers typically get during the regular season. A complete rebuild of Boston’s bullpen might be in play.

The Red Sox may be forced to trade starting pitcher Rick Porcello in order to rebuild their thinning bullpen. (AP)

Yasmani Grandal on radar of White Sox, Mets

J.T. Realmuto isn’t the only catcher garnering attention this week. Yasmani Grandal is seeing his market develop as well.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the active Chicago White Sox are giving Grandal some consideration.

The White Sox pushing to take a step forward in 2019. Nova improves the rotation, and they're looking at Yasmani Grandal as a possible catching upgrade. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 11, 2018





Chicago’s a surprising team that has been linked to nearly every notable free agent, including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. It’s safe to say they’re looking to push their rebuild to the next level, even if it means forfeiting draft picks.

The Mets are also considering Grandal as a fallback option in the event they don’t acquire Realmuto, Andy Martino of the SNY reports.

Reported yesterday and continuing to hear that Yasmani Grandal is a strong possibility for Mets if they don’t get Realmuto — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 11, 2018





Day 2 Morning Rumors

Day 1 of baseball’s winter meetings gave us plenty of talk about but not a ton of actual done deals. The thing everyone will be talking about Tuesday: Whether the Mets and Yankees can pull off the rumored three-team trade involving Noah Syndergaard and J.T. Realmuto. An update there starts off our five hot storylines of the day.

1. The Yankees would be willing to trade Rookie-of-the-Year runner-up Miguel Andujar.

Name to watch with #Yankees: Miguel Andújar. Rival execs tell me and @ByRobertMurray NYY open to moving him. Would make sense as #Marlins’ ask for Realmuto; MIA wants established young MLB player as headliner. Also would line up with NYY pursuit of Machado. Torres could play SS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018





The Yankees may be willing to part with Miguel Andujar in the right deal. (AP)

2. J.A. Happ’s market is heating up and a three-year deal could be the difference, per own Jeff Passan.

Sources: Where J.A. Happ winds up could come down to the team that guarantees him a third year. Right now, none has, and he has indicated he’ll sign with the first one that does. If none steps up, he’s got a number of two-year offers to consider, most from contending teams. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2018





3. The Phillies still want everybody, but when will they get somebody?

The #Phillies in on Dallas Keuchel and Zach Britton while also hoping to lure a certain mega free agent — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2018





4. The Brewers are courting infielders, including Daniel Murphy and Mike Moustakas.

In addition to Daniel Murphy, the #Brewers have expressed interest in retaining free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas, sources tell The Athletic. “It’s possible,” one source said. “But far from done.” https://t.co/BrJ6jS4kmR — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 11, 2018





5. The Nats are working on dealing Tanner Roark, says our boy Passan.

Sources: The Washington Nationals have engaged in multiple discussions to trade starter Tanner Roark, who is a year out from free agency and could make upward of $10M in arbitration. The Nationals continue to look at free agent pitchers to supplement their rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2018





– – – – – –

