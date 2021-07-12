‘Winter is coming’: Tory MP Mark Harper warns of more Covid restrictions

(PA)

A senior Tory MP has outlined his fears of a return to Covid restrictions later this year, warning: “Winter is coming.”

Former chief whip Mark Harper said it was only a “number of weeks” until the autumn arrives and the “inevitable” seasonal rise in respiratory diseases.

Writing for the Conservative Home website, he said if the annual Tory party conference takes a “hybrid” form this October it would be a “worrying signal”.

Mr Harper is a member of the Covid Recovery Group made up of Conservative MPs who advocated against lockdown and for looser restrictions.

He said: “Anyone who thinks I’m being too pessimistic should take a look at the small print in Government documents, which offer more than a hint that the Government is intending to reintroduce restrictions this winter.”

He said documents from the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies [Sage] talk of “keeping some level of measures in place both through summer and beyond” and in the autumn and winter when “stronger measures may be desirable”.

The MP for Forest of Dean said that “buried deep” in a Government document released recently “lurks a clear intention” to extend the Coronavirus Act powers into 2022.

Mr Harper added: “I had hoped that by this point ahead of the summer recess, our work would have been done.

“However, I fear that our efforts will be required this autumn and winter to ensure that proper Parliamentary scrutiny of key Government decisions takes place. Winter is coming.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he wants the most recent lockdown to be the last with “cautious and irreversible” lifting of restrictions.

He is expected to strike a cautious tone today, urging people not to return to life as normal after July 19 unless they want to run the risk of restrictions being reimposed.

Mr Johnson will confirm that all remaining limits on social contact will be lifted in England next Monday while emphasising that "caution is absolutely vital”.

