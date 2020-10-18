Fauci warns against Thanksgiving celebrations: How to stay safe indoors from the coronavirus during cold seasons?

Officials have been able to control COVID-19 transmission rates by implementing policies that encourage residents to eat and drink, exercise and spend time with friends and loved ones at a safe distance outside.

But health experts are concerned cases could spike again as cooler temperatures in the fall and winter force people back indoors.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also is concerned upcoming holiday celebrations could increase transmission rates and advised Americans to skip any big Thanksgiving plans.

Speaking to “CBS Evening News" Wednesday, Fauci cautioned against “gathering together in an indoor setting” with large groups of out-of-town guests. “It is unfortunate because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition – the family gathering around Thanksgiving,” he said. “But that is a risk.”

Some experts suspect indoor transmission is what facilitated the summer surge of COVID-19 cases in Southern states as residents retreated to public places with air conditioning to escape the heat. The three most populous states – California, Texas and Florida – each tallied more than 500,000 infections at the height of the surge in August, according to Johns Hopkins data.

“Indoors in public spaces is one of the places where the largest amounts of risk and transmission are likely to be happening,” said William Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology and a faculty member in the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamic at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

What makes congregating indoors so dangerous and how can you stay safe?

'A minority of infections leads to the majority of transmission'

Dr. Lewis Nelson, professor and chair of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said one of the main reasons there’s a higher risk of transmission indoors than outdoors is lack of ventilation.

Natural air currents outside disperse virus particles more quickly and effectively than inside. There’s minimal to no air circulation indoors, allowing virus particles to linger in the air or fall on high-touch surfaces.

“If I were to smoke a cigarette (inside), you would see the smoke particles linger,” he said. “Whereas outdoors the smoke kind of leaves.”

Additionally, indoor public places have more surfaces. As respiratory droplets or aerosol particles fall, they land on tabletops, chairs, door handles and other objects people frequently touch.

There are fewer surfaces outdoors, Nelson said. “Nobody is touching the ground and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.”

People also tend to be closer indoors because they’re confined by walls. Hanage said bars are a major source of transmission in communities because people tend to gather there for long periods of time as judgment is impaired by the consumption of alcohol.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults with confirmed COVID-19 are twice as likely to have dined out at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming sick than those who tested negative.

Positive patients also were more likely to report going to a bar or coffee shop when the analysis was limited to those without close contact with people known to have the coronavirus.

“A minority of infections leads to the majority of transmission,” he said. “Obviously, if you’re at a bar then that cluster tends to be much larger as more people are gathering together.”

How to increase airflow and ventilation indoors

Experts agree increasing airflow in an indoor setting is important for reducing transmission risk as it prevents virus particles from hanging in the air for too long.

Ventilation rate is the volume of outside air provided per unit of time and air change rate is the ventilation rate of a space divided by the volume of that space, according to Shelly Miller professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Most air-conditioning and heating systems cycle about 20% of fresh air into a building while recirculating the remaining 80% or so for energy efficiency.

However, ventilation can be increased by opening a window and turning on a fan. Most portable air filters can’t filter out airborne virus particles, but they still facilitate air circulation that disperses the virus. Air cleaners with HEPA filtration remove more than 99% of airborne particles regardless of the particle size and also facilitate air circulation.

