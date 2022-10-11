Winter is coming. Are landlords required to provide heat for North Carolina renters?

Fall is here, which means cooler temperatures have arrived in Charlotte and will stick around as winter approaches.

If you live in an apartment or rental property, not having a reliable heating system to endure the low temperatures can make it tough to feel comfortable.

Are landlords in North Carolina required to provide renters heat as part of leasing agreements?

What utilities are NC landlords required to provide?

Landlords must provide “fit and habitable” living conditions, including “operable heating facilities capable of heating living areas to 65 degrees Fahrenheit when it is 20 degrees Fahrenheit outside from November 1 through March 31,” according to state law.

If a landlord includes an air conditioning system in a lease, then they are required to do repairs when notified by a tenant, according to state law.

What happens if your heating system malfunctions?

According to Legal Aid of North Carolina, you can get your landlord to make repairs to a heating system by:

Mailing a letter with the date, address and an explanation of the repairs that need to be made.

Offering to fix the problem yourself in exchange for a discount on rent. This agreement must be in writing.

Calling your landlord and asking them to fix the problem in the event of an emergency.

If the repairs are not done in a reasonable time, you may be able to file a lawsuit against your landlord, according to Legal Aid of North Carolina. If you win the case, the amount of rent you owe may be reduced, or the court could award you money for damages.

Ways to keep your apartment warm without a heating system

Here are some ways to keep your apartment warm if your heating system malfunctions, according to HomeAdvisor.com, an online resource for information on home repairs: