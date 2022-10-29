Winter is coming: Intense 12-hour blizzard seen in Canada's North

With the start of winter less than two months away, we're starting to see more weather reflective of the upcoming season across the country.

We recently saw significant snowfall across Western Canada, hindering travel and causing power outages. It came as quite the shock for many residents on the Prairies after summer-like warmth had gripped parts of the region just days beforehand.

On Friday, it was Nunavut's turn. The remote Northern Canada region was hit with a major winter storm -- its first blizzard of the season. The storm brought howling 100+ km/h winds, significant snow and blizzard conditions to southeastern areas of Baffin Island and nearby marine regions.

A Canadian Coast Guard ship reported a wind gust of 94 km/h near Killiniq Island while Iqaluit saw 12 hours of blizzard conditions, which shut down many community services including schools.

The visibility was dramatically reduced because of a potent low-pressure system. The deep low pressure of 965 hPa allowed a strong, northwesterly wind to whip up snow. Maximum sustained winds hit 90 km/h, but there were even stronger gusts recorded, as high as 144 km/h in Resolution Island, according to a summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Other notable observed gusts included 124 km/h in Brevoort, 106 km/h in Iqaluit and 96 km/h in Kimmirut.

City services in Iqaluit were suspended, including water delivery, waste management, garbage pickup and snow removal.

While conditions improved Friday evening, cleanup efforts may take another day or two.

Residents took to social media to circulate photos and videos of the intense and prolonged blizzard.

