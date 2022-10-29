Winter is coming: Intense 12-hour blizzard seen in Canada's North
With the start of winter less than two months away, we're starting to see more weather reflective of the upcoming season across the country.
We recently saw significant snowfall across Western Canada, hindering travel and causing power outages. It came as quite the shock for many residents on the Prairies after summer-like warmth had gripped parts of the region just days beforehand.
On Friday, it was Nunavut's turn. The remote Northern Canada region was hit with a major winter storm -- its first blizzard of the season. The storm brought howling 100+ km/h winds, significant snow and blizzard conditions to southeastern areas of Baffin Island and nearby marine regions.
A Canadian Coast Guard ship reported a wind gust of 94 km/h near Killiniq Island while Iqaluit saw 12 hours of blizzard conditions, which shut down many community services including schools.
The visibility was dramatically reduced because of a potent low-pressure system. The deep low pressure of 965 hPa allowed a strong, northwesterly wind to whip up snow. Maximum sustained winds hit 90 km/h, but there were even stronger gusts recorded, as high as 144 km/h in Resolution Island, according to a summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Other notable observed gusts included 124 km/h in Brevoort, 106 km/h in Iqaluit and 96 km/h in Kimmirut.
The winds have calmed down just a tad. But there are drifts everywhere. The only plow I've seen is plowing out the local RCMP station. #Iqaluit #Nunavut #snow #storm #drifts #NUStorm #ShareYourWeather @MurphTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/qgP1bIf8eM
— Connie Naulaq (@NaulaqKaani)
Iqaluit -7c blizzard conditions; everything shut down pic.twitter.com/G1JOlwwPk0
— Madeleine Redfern (@madinuk)
The weather is getting bad in #Kinngait on Dorset Island, #Nunavut OCT.25.2022 #ShareYourWeather Something different for you @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/S8fdRKmqhx
— 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 (@FrankReardon1)
City services in Iqaluit were suspended, including water delivery, waste management, garbage pickup and snow removal.
While conditions improved Friday evening, cleanup efforts may take another day or two.
Residents took to social media to circulate photos and videos of the intense and prolonged blizzard.
In other news, it has begun. pic.twitter.com/UUyjUJllBU
— Dustin Patar (@DustinPatar)
The winds have calmed down just a tad. But there are drifts everywhere. The only plow I've seen is plowing out the local RCMP station. #Iqaluit #Nunavut #snow #storm #drifts #NUStorm #ShareYourWeather @MurphTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/qgP1bIf8eM
— Connie Naulaq (@NaulaqKaani)
Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR
— 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 (@FrankReardon1)
Happy Friday! I got to sleep in this fine Friday morning, we woke up to a blizzard here in Iqaluit. I remember when I was a kid/teen my neighbour friend and I would play out in this weather, we would make snow forts and take jumps off of and slide down hills. Those were the days.
— 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 🕊 (@AOotova)
— Connie Naulaq (@NaulaqKaani) Connie Naulaq on Twitter: "The winds have calmed down just a tad. But there are drifts everywhere. The only plow I've seen is plowing out the local RCMP station. #Iqaluit #Nunavut #snow #storm #drifts #NUStorm #ShareYourWeather @MurphTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/qgP1bIf8eM / Twitter"
Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR
Good morning from 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 on Twitter: "Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR / Twitter" 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 on Twitter: "Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR / Twitter" OCT.29.2022 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 on Twitter: "Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR / Twitter" 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 on Twitter: "Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR / Twitter"
— 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 (@FrankReardon1) 𝔣𝓇𝓪𝐧ｋ ᖇ乇𝓐г𝕕𝐎𝐍 Ƥʰᵒᵗ𝕆𝐬 on Twitter: "Good morning from #Iqaluit #Nunavut OCT.29.2022 #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/9DOKzAA5KR / Twitter"
Happy Friday! I got to sleep in this fine Friday morning, we woke up to a blizzard here in Iqaluit. I remember when I was a kid/teen my neighbour friend and I would play out in this weather, we would make snow forts and take jumps off of and slide down hills.
Happy Friday! I got to sleep in this fine Friday morning, we woke up to a blizzard here in Iqaluit. I remember when I was a kid/teen my neighbour friend and I would play out in this weather, we would make snow forts and take jumps off of and slide down hills. Those were the days. 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 🕊 on Twitter: "Happy Friday! I got to sleep in this fine Friday morning, we woke up to a blizzard here in Iqaluit. I remember when I was a kid/teen my neighbour friend and I would play out in this weather, we would make snow forts and take jumps off of and slide down hills. Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/Mg9LRneFNf / Twitter"
— 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 🕊 (@AOotova) 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 🕊 on Twitter: "Happy Friday! I got to sleep in this fine Friday morning, we woke up to a blizzard here in Iqaluit. I remember when I was a kid/teen my neighbour friend and I would play out in this weather, we would make snow forts and take jumps off of and slide down hills. Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/Mg9LRneFNf / Twitter"
WATCH: Blizzard rages in Canada's North, a chilling sign of things to come in the south
Thumbnail courtesy of Frank Reardon/Twitter.
Follow Nathan Howes on Twitter.