Winter is Coming food drive across Peterborough County planned for next month

A series of food drives will be hosted throughout Peterborough County over the month of November.

In partnership with Kawartha Food Share, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith and County Warden J. Murray Jones will be volunteering at every event, which will be held each weekend in November, at various grocery stores across the county.

“Like it has been for most people, this year has been a bit of a challenge for Kawartha Food Share and our member agencies, both in the city and the county. We have seen an increase in clients and, at times, some decrease in donations,” said Ashlee Aitken, general manager of Kawartha Food Share during her announcement of the food drives on Friday morning in Warsaw.

Because many of their large-scale events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, she said they’ve had to come up with new ideas.

“One of those being a city-wide food drive that we kicked off in March and it was a wonderful success, and the community showed their support, as they have been throughout everything,” Aitken said.

Oftentimes food drives that are run don’t take place in smaller communities within the county, she said.

“And we really want to support our county food banks,” Aitken said. “We encourage you to bring down food donations, to go inside of these local grocery stores, buy some food items; many of them will have pre-packaged food bag options for you to purchase.”

The reason why the food drives are taking place in November is because between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are always less donations, smith said.

“I think it’s because you forget after Thanksgiving that there is still that need for additional food for additional support for people,” Smith said. “Those of us who are more fortunate, it is incumbent upon us to make sure that we are helping those who need that little bit of a hand up.”

Mayors and council members will also be attending the events, he said.

“This is a really good example about what we are all about. Neighbour helping neighbour. Making sure that our community can come together to help fulfil a need,” said Selwyn Township Mayor Andy Mitchell.

Jones said he’s pleased these food drives are going to be taking place.

“We hear a lot about the city activities, and more power to it, and a lot of county people go to the city, but there is life outside the city limits; It’s called Peterborough County with about 50,000 or 60,000 people who proudly call it their home,” the county warden said. “I’ll do everything that I can to make this a successful event.”

Donation dates:

Buckhorn: Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buckhorn Foodland

Bridgenorth: Nov. 13 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at John’s Valu-Mart

Lakefield: Nov, 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakefield Foodland

Havelock: Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Havelock Foodland

Apsley: Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sayers Foods

Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.com

