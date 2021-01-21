15 of the best winter jackets for women that will take on even the coldest winter temperatures
As the seasons change and the temperatures continue to drop, you may have noticed that your old parka or puffer has seen better days. And since no winter wardrobe is complete without a warm winter jacket, now is the perfect time to find a new winter look that’s both fashionable and functional for your lifestyle.
To help you stay toasty this winter, we’ve gathered some of our favourite jackets to suit every need. Whether you’re looking for something chic or sporty, short or long — we’ve got something for everyone and every budget.
Mat and Nat Giada Puffer Jacket
Brave the elements in this vegan puffer jacket made from 100% recycled polyester lining.
SHOP IT: Mat and Nat, $225 (originally $375)
SOIYA & KYO MALENE Slim Fit Classic Down Coat with Hood
This knee-length, slim fit down coat is designed to withstand blustery temperatures of -25 degrees Celsius (13 degrees Fahrenheit).
SHOP IT: SOIYA & KYO, $357 (originally $595)
Mackage Jada Maxi Down Coat with Removable Natural Fur Trim
This fitted maxi coat is designed to withstand temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius and features fleece lined pockets, a removable hood and removable fur trim and ribbed storm cuffs.
SHOP IT: Mackage, $863 (originally $1,150)
Old Navy Frost-Free Long Hooded Puffer Jacket for Women
This long winter jacket from Old Navy features two-way zippers, warm micro-fleece performance lining and a frost-free quilted puffer shell.
SHOP IT: Old Navy, $95
Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Parka
This water-repellant, responsible down-filled parka is designed to keep you warm for temps as low as -34 degrees Celsius. Available in seven colours.
SHOP IT: Eddie Bauer, $190 (originally $379)
The North Face Outerboroughs Parka
This wind and waterproof parka is insulated with down and a DryVent shell to keep you warm and dry all winter long.
SHOP IT: The North Face, $580
Noize Winter Parka
This aptly named warm vegan option is made from recycled fill and vegan fur - perfect for those seeking an alternative to down-filled jackets.
SHOP IT: Noize, $239 (originally $298)
Everlane The Re:Down Military Parka
This comfortable and eco-friendly parka is made from 100% recycled down and designed to take on even the coldest winter temps.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $229 (originally $287)
Land’s End Maxi Long Down Coat with Hood
This long down-filled coat features HyperDry technology - so you retain warmth while you wear it.
SHOP IT: Land’s End, $267 (originally $350)
Woods Women's Findlay Down Parka
This sporty winter coat is designed to take you through all of your favourite winter activities- from skiing to snowboarding, you can easily move and stay warm in this comfortable and water-resistant down-filled jacket.
SHOP IT: Sport Chek, $175 (originally $210)
Columbia Lay D Down II Mid Jacket
Built to withstand even the coldest temperatures, Columbia’s latest winter look features Omni Heat technology which helps you retain a consistent and comfortable body temperature without overheating.
SHOP IT: Columbia, $235 (originally $310)
Uniqlo Seamless Down Parka
This stylish and lightweight short coat will withstand even the coldest temperatures.
SHOP IT: Uniqlo, $99 (originally $178)
Patagonia Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka
This 3-in-1 jacket is made from 100% recycled down and a stretch twill that’s both windproof and waterproof. Remove the outer shell for a transitional puffer or parka or wear as one for an ultra-warm winter option.
SHOP IT: Patagonia, $749
Vince Camuto Hooded Down Parka with Faux Fur-Trimmed Hood
This faux fur collar adds a touch of glam to this insulated winter parka.
SHOP IT: Hudson’s Bay, from $175 (originally $349)
Helly Hansen Blume Puffy Parka
This down-alternative vegan jacket features a water and wind resistant design so that you can conquer any outdoor winter adventure.
SHOP IT: Helly Hansen, $300
