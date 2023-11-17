The Winter Coat Drive: Battling the Chill with Compassion and Community Care

Winter in Swan Hills can be pretty unforgiving, with temperatures plummeting to bone-chilling levels for weeks at a time. For those with suitable winter gear, these conditions may still be uncomfortable and inconvenient but tolerable. It’s an entirely different story for those who don’t have a good quality winter jacket or boots, and it can even be life-threatening for anyone caught out in the cold for too long. Recognizing this need, Swan Hills FCSS started the Winter Coat Drive in 2021.

Anyone with extra or spare winter clothing is encouraged to donate it to this excellent cause to help those without quality winter gear stay warm. FCSS starts collecting winter clothing at the beginning of October, opening the Coat Drive to the public on November 1. The collected jackets, snow pants, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves are displayed outside the FCSS offices in the lobby of the Town Office. People needing winter gear can take what they need for free any time during Town Office business hours; no appointment is necessary.

Winter gear from the Winter Coat Drive will be available in the Town Office lobby for anyone needing warm clothing until the end of January.

As there haven’t been as many community donations this year, Swan Hills FCSS partnered with the United Way to ensure that the Coat Drive would have a good selection of winter clothing in various sizes. So far, they have an abundance of mitts, toques, and scarves, but winter jackets and boots of all sizes are still in demand.

Anyone who would like to donate winter clothing to the Winter Coat Drive can bring their items to the FCSS office during business hours. If you are able, help Swan Hills FCSS keep the community warm for winter.

