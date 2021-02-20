Winter boots are on mega-sale right now—shop these 13 incredible deals

Check out these 13 incredible deals on winter boots.

With so much snow being thrown at us as of late, having the perfect pair of winter boots on hand is essential. Whether you're enjoying outdoor activities, such as sledding, or simply shoveling snow in the driveway, you'll want to keep your feet protected and warm when you’re out in the elements. And right now is the best time to pick them up, as many pairs just so happen to be on mega-sale to make way for new spring goods. In fact, we found savings of up to 50% on top brands such as The North Face, Columbia, Timberland and more.

From transitional Hunter rainboots to heavy-duty snow boots from The North Face, you’ll find incredible savings on a wide variety of styles and sizes to suit your cold weather needs. Scroll through to check out our top picks.

1. These Columbia hiking boots

These Columbia kicks are perfect for snowy hikes.

No matter your winter weather outdoor adventure of choice, the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus waterproof hiking boots are sure to be a winner. These durable, suede hikers are made with a leather and mesh interior for optimal breathability and temperature control. They’re lightweight but supportive, and designed for everything from scaling mountains to taking a leisurely neighborhood stroll. You can currently save 11% on their usual $90 to get them for $79.95 in a variety of sizes and colors, including classic gray, black, brown and green.

Get the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boots for $79.95 (Save $10.05)

2. These men’s cap-toe boots with awesome ratings

Not only are they fashionable, they have a durable rubber sole, too.

Guys can pick up these Alfani men’s Jack cap-top boots at Macy’s for $68.99, which is down 31% from the original price of $99.99, through tomorrow, February 21. These sharp shoes have a padded footbed for optimal comfort, along with a cap toe and a side zipper to easily slip ‘em on and off. A solid 86% of Macy’s shoppers recommend this purchase, with customers describing them as being fashionable, comfortable and top-quality. More importantly, however, buyers noted that they provided solid traction when walking through slush, while the interior lining still kept them warm.

Get the Alfani Men’s Jack Cap Toe Boots at Macy’s for $68.99 (Save $31)

3. These legendary Hunter wellies

These transitional boots are great for slushy surfaces and rainy weather.

By now, you're likely familiar with Hunter rain boots. You're likely also aware of just how pricey they can get. Thanks to Nordstrom’s huge winter sale, however, you can nab a pair of the brand's Tour packable waterproof boots, once $150, at $90 for a solid 40% markdown. These lightweight wellies feature a removable insole and are made from a natural latex rubber, plus, they’ve garnered a 4.4-star rating from more than 350 shoppers. We tested out a shorter boot from the brand, the Hunter original refined Chelsea waterproof rain boots ($150), and found them to be durable, long-lasting and totally waterproof.

Get the Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Boots at Nordstrom for $90 (Save $60)

4. These stylish leather boots

These winter boots can conquer chilly temperatures no problem.

If you’re hunting down a fashion-forward but functional pair of kicks, check out these Timberland women’s Courmayeur Valley lug sole Chelsea boots at Macy’s. They typically retail for $150 and are on sale for $112.50, but you can enter coupon code REFRESH at checkout to drop the cost down to $95.63, saving you more than $50. Made from ethically-sourced leather, these shoes have a near-perfect rating from almost 400 Macy's shoppers, with one buyer recently dubbing them as their new favorites. “I have worn these every day since I bought them,” the shopper wrote. “[They] still somehow keep my feet warm in -10-degree weather.” Shop this discount through Sunday, February 28.

Get the Timberland Courmayeur Valley Lug Sole Chelsea Boots at Macy’s for $95.63 (Save $54.37)

5. These iconic combat boots that can conquer snow and ice

As a Dr. Martens lover, I can attest that these boots rule in the winter.

Believe it or not, Dr. Martens are actually awesome shoes for trekking through wintertime storms—trust me, I’ve rocked mine through inclement weather in both upstate New York and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! You can head to the brand’s website to pick up the 1460 Pascal Classico leather lace-up boots, normally $160, for half off, or $80. I adore these boots because they make it feel as though there’s no ice, snow or rain that I can’t get through. The durable leather construction seemingly lasts forever (I’ve had mine for three years already and they’re still going strong), and, once you break them in, they feel like they’ve been personally molded to your feet.

Get the Dr. Martens 460 Pascal Classico Leather Lace Up Boots at Dr. Martens for $80 (Save $80)

6. These men’s Timberlands with awesome reviews

These Timberland boots are super reliable and are built to last.

Timberland is another brand that's known for its wide array of reliable winter boots—and with a near-perfect rating from more than 750 Zappos shoppers, it seems as though these Timberland White Ledge mid waterproof boots are no exception. These men’s shoes were designed for outdoor activities, like hiking, but can serve you well for casual wear, too, thanks to the waterproof leather upper, dual-density midsole and motion-efficiency rubber sole. Many customers were pleased with the support level, while others noted that they were well-made and expertly protected their feet from water. You can snag them for $79.95 at Zappos, or 30% off $115.

Get the Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Boots at Zappos for $79.95 (Save $35.05)

7. These heavy-duty snow boots for winter squalls

These winter boots feature a hefty rubber sole.

Should your winter activities primarily consist of shoveling your driveway or shuffling over black ice, these men's Khombu Jerry winter boots will be an awesome choice. They're up for grabs at Nordstrom Rack for $39.97, which is 42% off the retail price of $70. They have a duck toe, a faux fur lining and a lug sole, not to mention a chunky rubber bottom that will help weather storms galore. They also boast a 5-star rating from customers, with one recent shopper describing them as both warm and waterproof.

Get the Khombu Men's Jerry Winter Boots at Nordstrom Rack for $39.97 (Save $30.03)

8. These fuzzy sheepskin boots from Bearpaw

These boots are practically guaranteed to keep you warm.

Ladies can nab these Bearpaw Isabella genuine sheepskin lined lace-up boots to keep them warm throughout the remainder of winter. Once $119.99, Nordstrom Rack originally slashed the price to $84.97, but they're discounted down even further right now to $63.72, giving you more than $55 in savings. This footwear has garnered a 4.3-star rating from nearly 300 buyers, with one site shopper giving them props for the "luxurious warmth for serious cold weather play." These waterproof shoes lace up all the way to your knees and are even lined with toasty sheepskin and wool.

Get the Bearpaw Isabella Genuine Sheepskin Lined Lace-Up Boots at Nordstrom Rack for $63.72 (Save $56.27)

9. These Reviewed-approved Sorel duck boots

These Sorel kicks have a stamp of approval from one of our editors.

Adored by Managing Editor Meghan Kavanaugh, the Sorel Slimpack III lace boots are on sale at Backcountry from as low as $89.97 in select colors and sizes, saving you up to 40%. Meghan adored the waterproof, full-grain leather, and the 1.75-inch heel provides a hint of chicness to these otherwise functional shoes. They also feature 100g insulation to withstand temps around 0 degrees, plus they have padded wool collars for warmth.

Get the Sorel Slimpack III Lace Boots at Backcountry from $89.97 (Save $37.49 to $59.98)

10. These classic and cozy UGGs

This tall footwear is the epitome of winter coziness.

UGGs are always a cozy must-have for the winter, and through Sunday, February 28, you can upgrade your boot collection by nabbing these Koolaburra by UGG women’s Victoria boots at Macy’s. Normally priced at $109.99, you can grab ‘em for 25% off at $82.49 in gray, black or chestnut hues, though the latter color has the most sizing available. (Note that you may be able to get them for as low as $59.81 in select sizing and colors at Amazon.) These shoes feature a feminine bow detailing on the side, while the boot itself is made from suede and sheepskin with a faux fur lining. If you’re eyeing these too-cute classics, you’ll want to move quickly, since UGGs are known to sell out fast—especially when they're on sale!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Victoria Boots at Macy’s for $82.49 (Save $27.50)

11. These elevated combat boots

These stylish boots are also winter friendly.

If fashion and practicality are the names of your game, these Kelly & Katie Jania bootie might be right up your alley. This elevated boot provides a stylish twist on the classic combat boot silhouette thanks to plenty of strappy detailing and silver hardware. Normally $49.99, DSW has them on sale for $34.98, falling 20%. Complete with a 4.6-star rating from more than 100 buyers, customers gave high ratings for the comfort level and fit, noting that they weren’t too narrow or wide, either. The synthetic lug sole, meanwhile, is especially helpful for walking through snow or on ice, with many shoppers noting that they provided decent traction.

Get the Kelly & Katie Jania Booties at DSW for $34.98 (Save $10.01)

12. These insulated kicks that were made for snow

The North Face consistently produces awesome shoes.

The North Face is a brand best known for its seasonal and outdoor gear, and these men's Tsumoru boots are certainly no exception. Once $120, these waterproof and insulated shoes are on sale for $84, giving you a solid 30% in savings. A whopping 95% of buyers recommended purchasing these boots for the incredible comfort level (we're talking injected EVA midsoles and a cozy fleece lining!), while the 200g of insulation is no joke—it's rated for 15 degrees Fahrenheit or less. These boots are completely water-resistant thanks to the brand's HydroSeal membrane and also have a thick, rubber outsole to help create traction on snowy and icy surfaces.

Get the The North Face Tsumoru Men's Boots at The North Face for $84 (Save $36)

13. These men's chukka boots from UGG

Nab these comfy-yet-cute UGG chukkas for guys.

If you live in warmer temps but still want to get in on the boot action, check out these UGG Men's Maksim UGGpure lined chukka boots at Nordstrom Rack. Once priced at $125, they were initally discounted down to $124.95 and ARE NOW $79.97 for a 36% price drop (note that you can also get them for $37.99 here, but size availability is extremely limited). Up for grabs in three hues (gray, black and brown), they're made from suede and leather, feature a lace-up closure and wool lining. With a 4.3-star rating from nearly 300 Nordstrom shoppers, these boots thcustomers were thrilled with how comfortable they felt. One buyer even noted that they can be worn both around the house and outdoors, as long as there isn't too much snow or slush on the ground.

Get the UGG Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boots at Nordstrom Rack for $79.97 (Save $45.03)

