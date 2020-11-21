Winter 2020: Mercury Likely to Dip by 2–4 Degree Celsius Over Parts of Central India, Cold Wave to Grip Parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, November 21: The minimum temperatures across India are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the mercury is predicted to dip over most parts of central India during next 24 hours. It said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter. The IMD said that cold wave is very likely at isolated places over Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours. Rajasthan Winters: Churu Shivers at 5.5 Degree Celsius, Minimum Temperatures Dips Across Parts of State.

The IMD said that a low pressure area now lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Arabian Sea and is very likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours. The weather agency added that since the system is away from the Indian coast, it will not create any adverse weather over Indian region. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that due to a cyclonic circulation over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, the rainfall activity over south Peninsula very likely to increase from November 23 accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu and isolated over rest parts. "Isolated heavy falls is also very likely over Tamil Nadu on 23rd and isolated heavy to very heavy on 24th & 25th November, 2020", the IMD said.

