Winston Salem Roofing Contractor Explains What to Expect with Residential Roofing Costs

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Grace Roofing And Construction LLC, a roofing company Winston Salem residents can depend on, has announced that they have recently published a blog post to explain the reasons for the average prices of roof replacement costs in Winston Salem, and why roofs cost that much. The article is titled, "Winston Salem Roofing Costs: What To Expect With Residential Roofing Costs - and Why It Costs That Much," and discusses the various factors that affect roofing costs. For their customers, they recommend that rather that considering the cost to dictate the kind of roofing they will want for their home, they should take into account the long-term benefits of the roofing system that they choose for their home.

Richard Sakowski, owner of Grace Roofing And Construction LLC, says, "Rather than letting the cost dictate what type of roofing you go with, we always recommend that our clients consider the long-term benefits of their choice of roofing system. Architectural asphalt shingles have come a long way from where they started. Shingle roofs, or more specifically architectural asphalt shingles can withstand the elements for more than 20 years when installed properly with adequate ventilation and regular roof inspections after the first 10 years. Standing seam metal roofing, however, can serve a good 50 years protecting your home from the Winston-Salem NC extremes. Corrugated metal roofing can last upwards of 25-30 years as well. Furthermore, other roofing systems such as wood shake roofs, tile roofing, and spanish tile can last up to 50 years and more."

For asphalt shingles, the leading brands are CertainTeed Designer Shingles, Owens Corning Duration, and CertainTeed Landmark Pros. Winston Salem NC roof replacement costs for asphalt shingles range from $2,500 to $7,750 but not including the expenses for roof removal. Shingle roofs are currently the most popular type or roofing material in the US. They are considered to be the most affordable. Their cost is usually just one third of the cost of wood shakes and Spanish tile roofing systems.

For metal roofing, the leading brands are Standing Seam Metal (Hidden Fastener) and Panel-loc (Exposed Fastener). Roof replacement costs for metal roofs, excluding roof removal expenses, range from $8,500 to $15,000. The standing seam metal system is more expensive compared to the exposed fastener type of metal roofing. Both types of metal roofing are available in a wide range of roofing colors and are provided with a lifetime paint warranty that is guaranteed not to rust, oxidize, or fade.

Flat roofing costs range from $9,500 to $25,000, exclusive of roof removal expenses, and the leading brands are TPO, Mule-Hide SA Mod-Bit, and EPDM Rubber. Flat roofing costs vary by a wide range, depending on the materials, the complexity of the roofing project, and the size of the flat roof. Flat roofing is also different from other roofing solutions because rather than laying down a layer of metal, shingles, or tiling, they start with a layer of rubber or plastic, and then seal it by melting the material to the roof and then weatherproofing it.

It should be noted that while roof installations are generally straightforward, they require decades of experience and expertise, and the strongest and highest quality of materials. Homeowners and other property owners in Winston Salem who want their investment to last long despite the kind of weather in their area, will realize that short-term expenses are well worth the long term benefits they can offer.

Those who are interested in roofing services in Winston Salem may wan to check out the website of Grace Roofing And Construction LLC, or contact them on the phone, or through email. Those who would like to know more about the company, such as their location, can visit their Google Maps page at https://g.page/Graceroofing336?. They are open 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday. However, it is advisable to check with them first before visiting their office because hours or services may change because of the Covid19 situation.

