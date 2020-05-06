Winston Gold Completes Carrabba Tunnel: Provides Access to Parallel and Block 93 Gold Veins for Test Mining

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (WGC.CN)(WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the Carrabba tunnel has intersected the upper level workings of the historical Custer Gold Mine. The excavation work was accomplished without accident or health issues. Winston Gold takes pride in the fact that its mining team completed Carrabba Tunnel safely in the midst of the Covid pandemic using the best available health protocols.

After 900 feet (274 metres) of tunnel development, our mining team successfully reached their target and broke through into an old cross-cut tunnel that connects the upper level of the historical Custer Workings with the upper level development of the Block 93 vein system.

Upon inspection of the cross-cut tunnel it was determined that access to the old Block 93 workings is currently blocked by a muck pile situated about 40 feet (12 metres) southeast of the break-through point. Access to the Parallel gold vein and the old Custer Workings was also blocked by a muck pile about 80 feet (24 metres) northwest of the Carrabba break-through point.

"Looking forward, the plan is to slash out the old access tunnel to 12 feet by 12 feet dimensions so we can get modern mining equipment to the Parallel and Block 93 gold veins as well as gain access to the rest of the Upper Level Custer workings," stated Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. "We expect to reach the Parallel vein by the third week in May if everything goes as planned. At that point we intend to drive a drift along the Parallel vein and begin stockpiling gold mineralized material as we develop access."

The Block 93 gold vein was never formally mined but a historical drift was developed along the vein to prepare for stoping work. Winston has drilled above this old drift and did not encounter any stopes. These old workings will also be slashed to allow better access for personnel and equipment so drifting can continue along the vein.

Rehabilitation work on the upper level workings of the Custer Mine will continue from both ends of the historic workings once access to the Parallel and Block 93 veins have been established. The rehabilitation work will allow emergency access and ventilation as well as provide drill stations to further explore the down dip extent of the Custer vein system for future mining operations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under explored and underdeveloped Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

The Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

For more information, please visit www.winstongoldmining.com; or contact:

Murray Nye,

Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Winston Gold

Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8

Telephone: (204) 989-2434

E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

