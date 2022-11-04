Winston Duke Joins Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’

Winston Duke, who returns as M’Baku in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emily Blunt also star.

“Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is directing the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name created by Glen A. Larson.

Leitch, a stuntman-turned-director who got his start as an un-credited director on the original “John Wick,” most recently directed the action film “Bullet Train” at Sony starring Brad Pitt.

Production for the film is set to begin in Australia this fall with a theatrical release date set for March 1, 2024.

The “Fall Guy” series starred Lee Majors as a stuntman who did bounty hunter work on the side, utilizing his Hollywood skills. It ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986.

Drew Pearce, who co-wrote “Hobbs & Shaw,” will write the screenplay for “The Fall Guy,” though no other plot details were immediately available.

Gosling and Leitch are also producing the untitled film, as is Guymon Casady through Entertainment 360 and Kelly McCormick at 87North. Larson and Geoff Shaevitz will also executive produce.

Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.