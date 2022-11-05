Winston Churchill viewed positively by just a fifth of young people

Winston Churchill - Central Press

Sir Winston Churchill is viewed positively by just a fifth of Britain’s young people, new research has found.

Those aged 18-24 are a third less likely than over-65s to say they admired the former prime minister, while 36 per cent of the public overall reported they think of him positively.

The poll, commissioned by centre-Right think tank Policy Exchange, appears to show that Sir Winston’s reputation among the British public is declining over time, with 47 per cent of respondents saying they admired him in a similar poll in 2018.

Respondents in the latest poll were asked whether they had a “largely positive” view of him where “the good things he did outweigh the bad”, or the reverse.

Around 20 per cent of the public said they had a “mixed view”; seven per cent viewed him negatively; six per cent preferred not to say; and 32 per cent said they did not know.

History and politics

The research also found that voters’ political affiliation is correlated with their opinions on history, with 63 per cent of Conservative voters reporting they thought the British Empire did more good than harm, compared to 21 per cent of Labour voters.

At a national level, 42 per cent of the public believe Britain should be more proud of its role in ending the Atlantic slave trade than ashamed of its role in taking part in it, while 30 per cent believe the opposite.

Among Labour voters, 29 per cent of voters felt proud of Britain’s role, compared to 64 per cent of Conservative voters.

The polling, which was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 1,260 members of the public earlier this month, comes after years of debate about the UK’s historical legacy and controversial political figures.

Winston Churchill statue - Isabel Infantes/AFP

In 2020, a statue of Sir Winston on Parliament Square was boarded up ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest, after vandals spray painted “Churchill was a racist” on the plinth beneath it.

Lord Soames, who is Churchill’s grandson and a Conservative peer, said he was “deeply upset” the statue had been defaced, while his granddaughter suggested it may have to be placed in a museum for protection.

Activists pointed to reported comments from Sir Winston that he “did not really think that black people were as capable or as efficient as white people” and that white people were “a stronger race [and] a higher-grade race”.

He has also been criticised for his support for European imperialism.

‘Greatest Briton of all time’

In a 2002 BBC poll, the British public voted the former prime minister as “the greatest Briton of all time”, ahead of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Princess Diana, Charles Darwin and William Shakespeare.

Policy Exchange is running a “History Matters” project, which the organisation says is designed “to address widespread national concern about the growing trend to alter public history and heritage without due process”.

Sir Trevor Phillips, who leads its work, said the public’s reaction to such movements had been that officials should “explain the thing better by all means, but please leave it alone”.

On the British Empire, the largest group of respondents to the poll (26 per cent) said that, on balance, it had done more good than harm, while 39 per cent of Conservative voters said the same.

Among Labour voters, the most popular view was that the empire had done “much more harm than good,” with 29 per cent of respondents reporting that opinion.

The poll also found that just 19 per cent of the public think that children today are taught about British history in a balanced way.

Thirty-one per cent of voters said they completely or somewhat disagreed that the curriculum was balanced, while 34 per cent did not know.