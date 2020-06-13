Police clash with far-right demonstrators during protest to ‘guard’ statues in London

Police are confronted by protesters in Whitehall near Parliament Square, London (Picture: PA)

Far-right protestors have clashed with police after hundreds of people gathered to “guard” statues in central London.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Footage showed demonstrators throwing bottles at riot officers in Whitehall on Saturday.

In another clash near Parliament Square protesters appeared to throw bottles and smoke bombs at officers.

The crowd claimed to be in the capital to protect monuments including former prime minister Winston Churchill’s statue, which was vandalised last week during an anti-racism demonstration.

Violence against police this afternoon at Parliament square. pic.twitter.com/e9HZJHzbAK — Vinnie O'Dowd (@VinnieoDowd) June 13, 2020

Far right thugs attacking the police - what a total mess pic.twitter.com/oLYIZ2nsLB — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 13, 2020

The protest on Saturday was attended by the leader of the far-right group Britain First Paul Golding.

He said: “Anyone who comes along today to try and vandalise them (monuments) will probably be dealt with by all of these Englishmen that turned up, and they’re fed up as well.”

LBC reporter Matthew Thompson claimed the demonstrators had turned on journalists as well.

He tweeted: “And you can see as a protestor smacks my phone out of my hand as I try to film the scuffles.”

Both London mayor Sadiq Khan and home secretary Priti Patel had told people not to attend marches.

Black Lives Matter had originally been planning a demonstration but decided to cancel the event on Friday to avoid clashes with far-right groups.

The Churchill statue and a memorial to slave trader Edward Colston were vandalised during anti-racism protests last weekend, which prompted far-right groups to organise their own counter-demonstration.

Story continues

Police have told those planning on joining demonstrations on Saturday they must be off the streets by 5pm.

In an attempt to avoid a repeat of last week’s violent clashes with police, anti-racism protesters have been told they must stick to the planned route that will run from Hyde Park to Whitehall.

The force fear the protests – that were sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US last month – could be hijacked by counter-demonstrations by far-right groups.

Police are confronted by protesters in Whitehall (Picture: PA)

The London mayor earlier defended his decision to board up the Churchill monument ahead of the marches.

Khan said the decision to protect the statue in Parliament Square – along with the Cenotaph and monuments to Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi – was a “wise” precaution.

Following the toppling last weekend of the statue of Colston in Bristol, he said there were fears the London statues could become a “flashpoint for violence” involving extreme far-right protesters.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

How easing of lockdown rules affects you

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed