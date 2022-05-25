Wins for Kemp and Carr in Georgia show Trump’s grip on GOP slipping

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Georgia governor Brian Kemp won the state’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, easily overcoming a challenge from former senator David Perdue in a stinging setback for Donald Trump.

The ex-US president had sought to oust Kemp as part of his post-presidential crusade to punish anyone he blames for his 2020 defeat.

The Associated Press declared Kemp the winner over Perdue, who Trump personally courted to run against Kemp, after the governor refused to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia – a contest that multiple reviews determined was won by Joe Biden.

By contrast, Perdue embraced Trump’s myth of a stolen election but recent polling showed him trailing far behind the incumbent governor, whose conservative agenda drew the support of many of the state’s big donors and political leaders.

In another defeat for Trump in the state, Georgia’s attorney general Chris Carr beat back a challenge from John Gordon, who made Trump’s stolen election myth a central plank of his campaign.

Kemp will now face Democrat Stacey Abrams, setting the stage for a rematch of their showdown in 2018, when she narrowly lost the governorship but emerged as a rising star on the left and a prominent advocate for voting rights. The race for governor of Georgia is expected to be one of the fiercely fought contests of the cycle.

Once deeply Republican, Abrams is credited as a leading architect of the party’s expanding electoral power in Georgia, culminating in last year’s election of two Democratic senators.

Defending one of those seats again this year, Georgia senator Raphael Warnock will square off against former football star Herschel Walker, in what is already shaping up to be a marquee race that could determine control of the evenly-divided chamber. Trump had backed Walker in a sign that not every race was going against him in the state.

Trump’s efforts to exact revenge on the Republicans who did not bend to his will in 2020 extends to a closely-watched race for secretary of state in which the incumbent, Brad Raffensperger faces a Trump ally.

Georgia is one of several states holding primary elections on Tuesday, including Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Minnesota.