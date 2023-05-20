Winpak's (TSE:WPK) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Winpak (TSE:WPK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Winpak:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$178m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Winpak has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Winpak

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Winpak compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Winpak.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Winpak doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Winpak's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Winpak is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

While Winpak doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Winpak isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here